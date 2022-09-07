Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Students could be the key to easing teacher shortage, school District 214 hopes
School District 214 hopes students can ease its teacher shortage. The school district includes Arlington Heights and Elk Grove Village, and has partnered with Eastern Illinois University and National Louis University to provide teacher training.
The Food Guy: Middle Eastern Flavors on Full Display at Orland Park Gem
Many of Chicago’s early Palestinian and Jordanian immigrants settled around 63rd Street, but over the last half-century, they’ve continued moving outward to the suburbs, including to Orland Park, where an incredible restaurant is dishing up Middle Eastern flavors. According to NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, Middle Eastern...
ahchealthenews.com
5 tips to keep your feet happy
When your feet hurt or ache, it’s difficult to ignore. They literally carry the weight of your body with each step for thousands of steps daily. And when pain ensues, it can affect not only your feet and the way you walk, but can lead to additional issues like knee, hip and even back pain. Being proactive can help you stop problems before they even start.
thehinsdalean.com
Central shows off new spaces to students
Summer construction projects delayed the start of school at Hinsdale Central, but the new spaces likely impressed students and staff when they returned to class Tuesday. One of the most noticeable is a new entrance along Grant Street, where the old entrance known as the "pool door" used to be. The Grant Street Plaza, as Hinsdale Central Principal Bill Walsh likes to call it, offers a much more appropriate first impression to the many who use this entrance. The area features a trophy case to house the school's impressive collection of athletic hardware and a small art gallery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefirstward.net
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
fox32chicago.com
$15M donation to University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine set to transform oncology program
CHICAGO - A $15 million donation, plus a matching gift, given to the University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine is set to transform its veterinary oncology program. The donors are Jacksonville Jaguars' owner Shahid Khan and his family. Khan, his wife Ann, and his two children all graduated from...
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks
Two special local events on Saturday, Sept. 10, will help residents embrace the late-season warmth and celebrate their communities. The post Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks appeared first on The Record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab
CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
enewspf.com
Marist High School To Announce Expansion of its Campus
The new complex is slated to support the school’s college preparatory curriculum, athletic and arts programming, as well as alumni and prospective student outreach. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marist High School announces the expansion of its Mt. Greenwood campus with the purchase of a 75,000 sq. ft. facility, located in Palos Heights, Illinois. The building will undergo extensive renovations and once complete is slated to provide a state-of-the-art indoor center to support the school’s growing college preparatory curriculum, developing athletic and arts programming, as well as ongoing alumni and prospective student outreach.
Chicago influencer shares tale of bad botox treatment; "I look like Two-Face"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can never outrun Father Time, but for those looking to slow him down, they may book an appointment for Botox.That's what a Chicago woman did, just as she'd done several times before, but one fateful appointment in 2021 is something she and people on the internet are still talking about. And when you see the photos, you'll see why. If your Instagram feed is a steady stream of travel goals, fashion deals, and beauty hacks, you may have come across @SomethingWhitty. Whitney Buha is a Chicagoan with a following of 122,000."I have been doing the blogging,...
COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed Over Time. Here Are the Latest Signs of Infection to Look Out For
As COVID-19 mutates, composing itself to become highly-transmittable through novel strains, the virus is also finding new ways to present itself in patients. It's important to note what COVID-19 symptoms may appears as, considering the latest BA.5 variant remains as the country's dominant driver of infections, and that the pandemic is facing its third winter — a season that has been typically marked by a surge in cases.
Evanston alderman proposes expanding public nudity ordinance to remove gender
An alderman in Evanston is proposing expanding the city's public nudity ordinance to allow women, trans and non-binary people to go topless.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!
Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
Student at suburban middle school found bomb threat on post-it note under desk: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Students and staff at a suburban middle school were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m., Joliet police responded to Timber Ridge Middle School for a possible bomb threat. When officers arrived, it was determined that a student located a post-it note indicating...
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
ahchealthenews.com
This spinal condition may be the cause of your headaches
For months, Diane Urban’s life revolved around trying to manage her frequent headaches. She planned her days around finding a time and place to lie down – the only remedy that seemed to mitigate the pain. Her ears would ring, and the side of her face would go numb. She lacked energy and stopped going out with friends, fearing her headache would become so severe that she’d have to leave.
Comments / 1