Naperville, IL

ahchealthenews.com

5 tips to keep your feet happy

When your feet hurt or ache, it’s difficult to ignore. They literally carry the weight of your body with each step for thousands of steps daily. And when pain ensues, it can affect not only your feet and the way you walk, but can lead to additional issues like knee, hip and even back pain. Being proactive can help you stop problems before they even start.
PARK RIDGE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Central shows off new spaces to students

Summer construction projects delayed the start of school at Hinsdale Central, but the new spaces likely impressed students and staff when they returned to class Tuesday. One of the most noticeable is a new entrance along Grant Street, where the old entrance known as the "pool door" used to be. The Grant Street Plaza, as Hinsdale Central Principal Bill Walsh likes to call it, offers a much more appropriate first impression to the many who use this entrance. The area features a trophy case to house the school's impressive collection of athletic hardware and a small art gallery.
HINSDALE, IL
thefirstward.net

Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!

Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
ELGIN, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best

The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab

CHICAGO (CBS) –  There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
CHICAGO, IL
enewspf.com

Marist High School To Announce Expansion of its Campus

The new complex is slated to support the school’s college preparatory curriculum, athletic and arts programming, as well as alumni and prospective student outreach. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marist High School announces the expansion of its Mt. Greenwood campus with the purchase of a 75,000 sq. ft. facility, located in Palos Heights, Illinois. The building will undergo extensive renovations and once complete is slated to provide a state-of-the-art indoor center to support the school’s growing college preparatory curriculum, developing athletic and arts programming, as well as ongoing alumni and prospective student outreach.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago influencer shares tale of bad botox treatment; "I look like Two-Face"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can never outrun Father Time, but for those looking to slow him down, they may book an appointment for Botox.That's what a Chicago woman did, just as she'd done several times before, but one fateful appointment in 2021 is something she and people on the internet are still talking about. And when you see the photos, you'll see why. If your Instagram feed is a steady stream of travel goals, fashion deals, and beauty hacks, you may have come across @SomethingWhitty. Whitney Buha is a Chicagoan with a following of 122,000."I have been doing the blogging,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed Over Time. Here Are the Latest Signs of Infection to Look Out For

As COVID-19 mutates, composing itself to become highly-transmittable through novel strains, the virus is also finding new ways to present itself in patients. It's important to note what COVID-19 symptoms may appears as, considering the latest BA.5 variant remains as the country's dominant driver of infections, and that the pandemic is facing its third winter — a season that has been typically marked by a surge in cases.
CHICAGO, IL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!

Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
EVANSTON, IL
ahchealthenews.com

This spinal condition may be the cause of your headaches

For months, Diane Urban’s life revolved around trying to manage her frequent headaches. She planned her days around finding a time and place to lie down – the only remedy that seemed to mitigate the pain. Her ears would ring, and the side of her face would go numb. She lacked energy and stopped going out with friends, fearing her headache would become so severe that she’d have to leave.
PARK RIDGE, IL

