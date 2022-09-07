ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
wdrb.com

Latest proposal by Metro Council aims at accessibility, camping on city property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is taking a closer look at the issue of camping on city property. The latest proposal is aimed at accessibility. After a city homeless camp was cleared because of a miscommunication back in the winter of 2021, Metro Council approved new rules for the process, adding a risk assessment and 21-day minimum relocation notice to those in an established camp.
wdrb.com

Oldham County Education Board votes to increase property taxes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County homeowners will now pay more in property taxes. During a meeting Tuesday evening, the Oldham County Board of Education voted to raise property taxes to 81.2 cents per $100, a 1.2 cent increase from the previous rate. That means people with a $200,000 dollar house will have a $24 increase compared to last year.
spectrumnews1.com

New park planned for Louisville’s West End

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new park is going up where severe flooding damaged several homes in Louisville’s California neighborhood 13 years ago. Dreema Jackson remembered where she was when flooding hit on Aug. 4, 2009. “I remember trying to go somewhere and every place I went, water, this...
Wave 3

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
wdrb.com

TARC workers reject new contract deal, calling offer 'insulting'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers with the Transit Authority of River City have rejected a new contract deal. TARC called the deal its "best and final offer," but union workers called the offer "insulting." Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, the union representing more than 430 TARC workers, said Friday...
Wave 3

Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
WHAS11

20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
Wave 3

Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
wdrb.com

Demolition to begin on New Albany's Riverview Towers in October

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 16-story Riverview Towers building on Scribner Drive will finally come down beginning next month. The New Albany Housing Authority says once crews get the building ready for demolition, and after the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the near 50-year-old structure will be torn down floor by floor.
wdrb.com

LMPD tried to give no-bid consulting deal to former top Fischer aide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --- The Louisville Metro Police Department wants to award a $60,000 no-bid contract for consulting on the city's post-Breonna Taylor police reform efforts to a company founded by a former top official in Mayor Greg Fischer's administration, but some Metro Council members say the arrangement is too cozy.
wdrb.com

After union win, Heine Brothers workers eager to bargain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a rainy afternoon in late January, Sabrina Lindsey and Ben Bridgman sat in a café in downtown Louisville, discussing their mutual frustrations with their employer, Heine Brothers Coffee. Bridgman Googled, "Union in Louisville," and the two baristas decided to drive to south Louisville to...
wdrb.com

Wilkerson Elementary School set to open for JCPS students on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jefferson County Public Schools building is ready for students scheduled to arrive for their first day of classes there Monday. The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The building includes a "Makers' Space," where students can work on projects, a library and a lunchroom with room for two lines, so students won't have to wait as long.
wdrb.com

Sherman Minton westbound closure scheduled for later this month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another big traffic change is coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge in a couple of weeks. On Sept. 23, crews will shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the bridge for the weekend. Anyone going from Louisville to southern Indiana will have to detour using Interstate 65 and Interstate 265.
wdrb.com

Heine Brothers is biggest union vote in years in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Baristas at Heine Brothers Coffee’s 17 stores are the biggest group to vote on unionizing in the Louisville area in almost a decade, marking what labor leaders hope is a resurgence in the movement thanks to fresh interest from coffee makers, book sellers and other service-sector workers.
