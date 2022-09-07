Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
wdrb.com
Latest proposal by Metro Council aims at accessibility, camping on city property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is taking a closer look at the issue of camping on city property. The latest proposal is aimed at accessibility. After a city homeless camp was cleared because of a miscommunication back in the winter of 2021, Metro Council approved new rules for the process, adding a risk assessment and 21-day minimum relocation notice to those in an established camp.
wdrb.com
Oldham County Education Board votes to increase property taxes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County homeowners will now pay more in property taxes. During a meeting Tuesday evening, the Oldham County Board of Education voted to raise property taxes to 81.2 cents per $100, a 1.2 cent increase from the previous rate. That means people with a $200,000 dollar house will have a $24 increase compared to last year.
spectrumnews1.com
New park planned for Louisville’s West End
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new park is going up where severe flooding damaged several homes in Louisville’s California neighborhood 13 years ago. Dreema Jackson remembered where she was when flooding hit on Aug. 4, 2009. “I remember trying to go somewhere and every place I went, water, this...
Wave 3
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
wdrb.com
TARC workers reject new contract deal, calling offer 'insulting'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers with the Transit Authority of River City have rejected a new contract deal. TARC called the deal its "best and final offer," but union workers called the offer "insulting." Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, the union representing more than 430 TARC workers, said Friday...
Wave 3
Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
WLKY.com
Public weighs in on ordinance aimed at cracking down on slumlords in Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The public got a chance to weigh in on a proposed ordinance that aims to crack down on slumlords by creating a new online rental registry. The sponsors of the ordinance gathered Tuesday night for a public hearing to speak about the ordinance and hear concerns about it.
20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
Wave 3
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
wdrb.com
Flood-prone green space in Louisville's California neighborhood to be turned into park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A green space in the California neighborhood was transformed into a park for the community, bringing new life to an area of Louisville once plagued by flooding. Thirteen years ago, homes near the intersection of South 23rd and Maple streets were underwater as Louisville saw as...
wdrb.com
Demolition to begin on New Albany's Riverview Towers in October
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 16-story Riverview Towers building on Scribner Drive will finally come down beginning next month. The New Albany Housing Authority says once crews get the building ready for demolition, and after the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the near 50-year-old structure will be torn down floor by floor.
wdrb.com
LMPD tried to give no-bid consulting deal to former top Fischer aide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --- The Louisville Metro Police Department wants to award a $60,000 no-bid contract for consulting on the city's post-Breonna Taylor police reform efforts to a company founded by a former top official in Mayor Greg Fischer's administration, but some Metro Council members say the arrangement is too cozy.
wdrb.com
After union win, Heine Brothers workers eager to bargain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a rainy afternoon in late January, Sabrina Lindsey and Ben Bridgman sat in a café in downtown Louisville, discussing their mutual frustrations with their employer, Heine Brothers Coffee. Bridgman Googled, "Union in Louisville," and the two baristas decided to drive to south Louisville to...
wdrb.com
Boil Water Advisory in effect until further notice for some residents in Palmyra, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Palmyra issued a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory late Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the areas listed above are advised to boil water for a minimum of three minutes before using. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Check the Town of Palmyra...
wdrb.com
Wilkerson Elementary School set to open for JCPS students on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jefferson County Public Schools building is ready for students scheduled to arrive for their first day of classes there Monday. The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The building includes a "Makers' Space," where students can work on projects, a library and a lunchroom with room for two lines, so students won't have to wait as long.
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton westbound closure scheduled for later this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another big traffic change is coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge in a couple of weeks. On Sept. 23, crews will shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the bridge for the weekend. Anyone going from Louisville to southern Indiana will have to detour using Interstate 65 and Interstate 265.
wdrb.com
Foot doctor with recent drug, alcohol problems allowed to continue Louisville practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville foot doctor is still practicing after admitting dependence on alcohol and abuse of prescription drugs, while facing several lawsuits alleging negligence in treatment. Dr. Timothy Hanna's license was briefly suspended last month in an "emergency" action of the Kentucky Board of Podiatry after it...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
wdrb.com
Heine Brothers is biggest union vote in years in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Baristas at Heine Brothers Coffee’s 17 stores are the biggest group to vote on unionizing in the Louisville area in almost a decade, marking what labor leaders hope is a resurgence in the movement thanks to fresh interest from coffee makers, book sellers and other service-sector workers.
