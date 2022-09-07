Read full article on original website
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
True Food Will Launch New $100M BrandBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are both heavy underdogs in their respective Week 2 games despite impressive wins in Week 1. ASU will head to Stillwater to take on No. 11 Oklahoma State, while Arizona hosts former Pac-12 coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State in Tucson. The...
On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Jake Anderson are joined by Oklahoma State reporter Scott Wright of The Oklahoman. Morrison, Schnell and Anderson then take a deep dive into how ASU can upset the No. 11 OSU...
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders ranks eighth in the nation with 463 total yards — a combination of passing and rushing yards — piled up in his team’s season-opening victory against Central Michigan. The seven players who produced larger totals to this point, led by North Carolina...
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State football already picked up its first win of the season with a 40-3 trouncing of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Leading up to Week 1, there was a lot of conversation about the 43 newcomers on ASU’s roster and how the team could build chemistry.
The Arizona State Sun Devils started strong by defeating Northern Arizona in Week 1, with a lot of production coming from transfers in quarterback Emory Jones and running back Xazavian Valladay. Jones and Valladay came into Tempe ready to shine knowing that the Sun Devils had a large portion of...
TEMPE — There’s no denying Markus Golden’s high motor and no-quit mentality when he’s on the football field. There’s a reason the team agreed on a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals’ 2021 sacks leader that was confirmed by GM Steve Keim on Friday. You know what you’re going to get when it comes to the Junkyard Dog.
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 1 matchup on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs will feature CBS’s top announcing team. The 1:25...
PEORIA, Ariz. — At 17 years old, Bruno Bailon accomplished his biggest dream while making history at his Peoria high school. As a senior at Sunrise Mountain High School, he is the first varsity football player with autism on the team. “I feel so happy I’m in the team...
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown’s arrival to the desert via a draft-day trade meant a couple of things. For starters, it’s a reunion with college QB Kyler Murray and it gives Arizona a No. 1-caliber receiving threat. It also meant that there was another...
BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium officially opens on Sunday, Sept. 11. That's the same day the Cardinals kick off the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs. BetMGM Sportsbook set to debut at State Farm Stadium. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The two-story, 17,000-square-foot building packs a 265-square-foot video...
Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen has not given up a run in over 40 straight innings. Knocking on the door of history. He set the MLB record for the most starts to open a career with three or fewer runs allowed. So where does Gallen rank among the top starting...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are about five months left until the Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the...
Phoenix Raceway’s track president is shifting gears as she relocates from the Valley to a new event in Chicago at the end of 2022. NASCAR announced Aug. 25 that its vice president of track marketing and the raceway’s president, Julie Giese, is departing for the Midwest to take the track president position at the recently established Chicago Street Course.
Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas was named Arizona’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee for the 2022 season on Thursday. The award, established in 2002, honors a player each year who represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field. All 30 teams get one nominee...
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
Andy Staples, owner and principal architect of Staples Golf Design, is set to begin work on a strategic plan to upgrade Phoenix Country Club. Originally built in 1899, then moved to its current location in 1921, the Arizona club boasts an extensive tournament history, and a celebrated golf course designed by Harry Collis of Chicago.
Phoenix Rising FC will be rocking a brand new gold kit for the remainder of September, and for a good cause, too. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, all proceeds from the newly released uniforms will benefit Phoenix Children’s Foundation. “Childhood cancers are devastating diseases we all would...
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
