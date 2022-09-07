ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Wildcats, Sun Devils both double-digit underdogs in Week 2

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are both heavy underdogs in their respective Week 2 games despite impressive wins in Week 1. ASU will head to Stillwater to take on No. 11 Oklahoma State, while Arizona hosts former Pac-12 coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State in Tucson. The...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ Markus Golden focused on football over finances

TEMPE — There’s no denying Markus Golden’s high motor and no-quit mentality when he’s on the football field. There’s a reason the team agreed on a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals’ 2021 sacks leader that was confirmed by GM Steve Keim on Friday. You know what you’re going to get when it comes to the Junkyard Dog.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are about five months left until the Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport...
GLENDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Raceway director leaving for Chicago

Phoenix Raceway’s track president is shifting gears as she relocates from the Valley to a new event in Chicago at the end of 2022. NASCAR announced Aug. 25 that its vice president of track marketing and the raceway’s president, Julie Giese, is departing for the Midwest to take the track president position at the recently established Chicago Street Course.
Arizona Sports

D-backs INF Josh Rojas nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas was named Arizona’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee for the 2022 season on Thursday. The award, established in 2002, honors a player each year who represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field. All 30 teams get one nominee...
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
golfcourseindustry.com

Phoenix Country Club set to establish master plan

Andy Staples, owner and principal architect of Staples Golf Design, is set to begin work on a strategic plan to upgrade Phoenix Country Club. Originally built in 1899, then moved to its current location in 1921, the Arizona club boasts an extensive tournament history, and a celebrated golf course designed by Harry Collis of Chicago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
