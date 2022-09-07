ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton List, Tanner Buchanon & More! Here's How Much The 'Cobra Kai' Stars Make From A Single Instagram Post

By Ribhu Singh
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202BVe_0hlxdizR00
MEGA

Popularity pays! A new study examining the social media profiles of every cast member from the new fifth season of Cobra Kai revealed that Peyton List , 24, is the highest earning cast member, charging up to $65,499 per sponsored social media post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyAj0_0hlxdizR00
MEGA

The study was conducted by gaming experts NewCasinos, who used influencer marketing calculators to determine each celebrity's earning potential . It added that Tanner Buchanan , 23, was the second highest-earner, up to $12,920 per sponsored post — one-fifth of List's earning potential.

The show's main character, William Zabka , 56, who plays Johnny Lawrence, was the sixth most influential person on the Instagram rich list, pulling in around $7,225 per post. Ralph Macchio , 60, ended up in the seventh spot, making $6,657 per sponsored post.

"Cobra Kai has become one of Netflix's most popular series in the last few years, with a loyal following of The Karate Kid fans and a new wave of contemporary audiences that have been watching the series since its beginning in 2018," a NewCasinors spokesperson said. "As people tune in to watch the new season on September 9th, we can expect these earnings to increase along with the cast's social media following, opening more doors and opportunities for the actors to expand their influence across social media."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIAFX_0hlxdizR00
MEGA

List shot to fame through her role as Emma Ross on Disney's Jessie — a part that opened doors to many other exciting opportunities. "I feel like it has helped me become the person that I am now, so I think there was a time where I did regret it a little bit, but I do believe that everything works out the way it's supposed to," List noted.

The actress has partnered with brands such as Fendi and YSL Beauty and has even created her beauty line, Pley Beauty, which is about helping people express themselves and have fun.

"It's all about color and just being an artist and creating," she shared. "The whole campaign shows that beauty is your playground and it's all nostalgic. It's all clean and sustainable, and a lot of our packaging is 100 percent recyclable material."

The study was conducted by NewCasinos , while List spoke about her brand, Pley Beauty, in a conversation with Grazia .

Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
MUSIC
Tori Spelling Admits She & Hubby Dean McDermott Have 'Different' Parenting Styles As Split Rumors Swirl

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are making parenting work — despite having opposite styles of child-rearing. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed how she and the Chopped Canada host have made their household function even as rumors run rampant about a possible split between the two. “Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies,” Spelling said in a recent interview. “I’m kind of the feelings mom, and he’s more procedural. He’s really great at timing and planning. I’m not good with that.”TORI SPELLING SPARKS CONCERN WITH FRIENDS AMID 'TRIAL SEPARATION' FROM DEAN MCDERMOTT: 'THEY NEVER HEAR FROM HER ANYMORE'The blonde...
RELATIONSHIPS
