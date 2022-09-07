Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show
Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees
Roll out the red carpet! The 2022 Emmy Awards will celebrate the best of comedy, drama and more fan-favorite TV shows. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero in July, with Succession leading the pack. The HBO hit — which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran […]
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More
Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+ Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Girl: See the Adorable Pic! (Exclusive)
Loren and Alexei are officially a family of five! The 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites have welcomed their third child, a baby girl whom they decided to name Ariel Raya Brovarnik, ET can exclusively share. Ariel was born on Sept. 6, the couple's wedding anniversary. Ariel joins her big...
North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter
Living a lavish life! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, North, in June 2013 — and they’ve been spoiling her ever since. The little one became a big sister in 2015 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to Saint, and she was not happy about it, the Selfish author admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2017.
A Guide to All the Stars in Attendance at Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding: ‘DWTS’ Pros, WWE Stars and More
Their special day. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev finally tied the knot after more than three years of dating — and the happy couple were joined by all of their celebrity friends. "We both can't stop smiling. I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev," Bella, 38, […]
WWE・
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Everything Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Her Split From Brandon Blackstock
Keeping it real. Kelly Clarkson surprised some when she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock on June 4, 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the former couple “clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together [amid the coronavirus pandemic] heightened their problems […]
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 6 Kids
A touching timeline. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shared many sweet moments with their six children both before and after their 2016 split. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he […]
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
Khloe Kardashian’s Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter True: ‘My BFF 4 Life’
So in love! Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True, in April 2018 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the reality star has been gushing about her baby girl ever since. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her dreams of motherhood long before her newborn arrived. “I’m a really fun aunt, […]
ETOnline.com
How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Online: Streaming, Host, Nominees and More
Awards season is still in full swing, and one of the most star-studded nights of the year is right around the corner: the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Get ready to watch your favorite shows go head-to-head when the 2022 Emmys air on Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Welcome Their 1st Child Together, His 3rd
Nicolas Cage’s cutie! The actor’s wife, Riko Shibata gave birth to their first baby together — daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, Us Weekly can confirm. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the couple said in a statement on Wednesday, September 7. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter August Francesca
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko's little girl has arrived!. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, and his artist wife, 27, welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Nicolas and...
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School
School days! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her youngest child Samuel after a day of hitting the books on Tuesday, September 6. The actress, 50, held her son’s hand as she helped carry his backpack. The mom and son duo looked like they were having a nice time together on their walk back from school.
