Read full article on original website
Related
Community bands are back after being battered by the pandemic
There are more than a thousand community bands in big cities and small towns throughout the country.
Homemade Films Brings New Projects to Venice, Boards Mahdi Fleifel’s ‘Men in the Sun’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Greece’s Homemade Films has boarded Mahdi Fleifel’s upcoming feature “Men in the Sun,” currently in the final stages of development. The story, set in Athens, will deal with masculinity, exile and loss, showing young refugees in their 20s hustling to survive in the urban pressure cooker. The company is also ready to start shooting Sofia Exarchou’s “Animal,” co-producing with Nabis Filmgroup, Ars Ltd., Digital Cube and Felony Productions. Furthermore, its founder Maria Drandaki recently presented new projects at Venice Gap-Financing Market. “Arcadia,” directed by Yorgos Zois, will see Homemade Films joining forces with Foss Production and Red Carpet. “Titanic Ocean” by Konstantina...
‘I punched a barrier so people can follow me’: the Brit boyband film putting autistic actors in the spotlight
‘I’ve always dreamed of being in a boyband,” says director Eddie Sternberg, laughing – then quickly adding for clarity: “I’m kidding!” He’s talking about his debut feature, I Used to Be Famous. It’s the story of a washed-up former pop star played by Deadpool actor Ed Skrein, who gets his musical mojo back by jamming with a talented autistic drummer (played by newcomer Leo Long).
After 27 years, 'A Jazzman's Blues' comes to Toronto film festival
TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Tyler Perry first started working on "A Jazzman's Blues" 27 years ago. It poured out of him one rainy night in Georgia when he was "struggling and broke," he told Reuters. But for years, even as he achieved success in show business, including with the popular Madea franchise and his own studio production complex, it hung in his head and he felt he could not make it. Not yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ravenswood Walk, Lakeview East Art Festivals return this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – Art lovers rejoice! Two popular art festivals are back this weekend.Crowds filled Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Hawthorne Place Saturday for the 17th annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts.Tents were set up all along Broadway to showcase the work of more than 150 juried artists – with paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry, and a variety of other media. A garden oasis was set up as usual at the north end of the route, and kids ran around in a children's zone.Music stages are also set up at Broadway and Belmont Avenue, and Broadway and Roscoe Street....
Comments / 0