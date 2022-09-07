CHICAGO (CBS) – Art lovers rejoice! Two popular art festivals are back this weekend.Crowds filled Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Hawthorne Place Saturday for the 17th annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts.Tents were set up all along Broadway to showcase the work of more than 150 juried artists – with paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry, and a variety of other media. A garden oasis was set up as usual at the north end of the route, and kids ran around in a children's zone.Music stages are also set up at Broadway and Belmont Avenue, and Broadway and Roscoe Street....

