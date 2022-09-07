NEW YORK - On the sunny morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn photographer Alex Webb turned on his television when he heard rumors of an attack on the World Trade Center. When he saw the images on the screen, he and his wife, Rebecca, jumped in a rental car and rushed in that direction. When they got out of the car in Brooklyn Heights, "someone came out of a building and said 'do you want to see what it looks like from the roof?'" he explains.Once they climbed to the rooftop, he saw an unforgettable scene: a mother lovingly gazing at...

