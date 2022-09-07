ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Register Citizen

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
CBS New York

Mom and son from iconic 9/11 photo look back 21 years later

NEW YORK -  On the sunny morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn photographer Alex Webb turned on his television when he heard rumors of an attack on the World Trade Center. When he saw the images on the screen, he and his wife, Rebecca, jumped in a rental car and rushed in that direction. When they got out of the car in Brooklyn Heights, "someone came out of a building and said 'do you want to see what it looks like from the roof?'" he explains.Once they climbed to the rooftop, he saw an unforgettable scene: a mother lovingly gazing at...
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Yay! My Favorite Store is About to Open in Newburgh

I’m kind of oblivious. So much so that my boyfriend has given me the nickname of Oblivia. I try to be more observant, but I guess it’s just not in my genes. Anyway, I may be the last to know this news, but I was in Newburgh earlier this week and discovered that one of my all time favorite stores is about to open there. Yay!
NEWBURGH, NY
City
Somers, NY
City
Huntington, NY
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
i95 ROCK

The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success

The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
DANBURY, CT
Person
Gail Devers
Person
Jackie Joyner Kersee
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
PIX11

NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students

LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
truecrimedaily

New York college freshman fatally shot in car 1 day before her 18th birthday

QUEENS, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed as they sat in a car over the weekend. According to WPIX-TV, on Friday, Sept. 2, Shantasia O'Brian was found shot in the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two people were taken into custody and a 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
QUEENS, NY

