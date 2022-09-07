Sherri Lynn Clark (nee Krueger), 52, of Mayville, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 with her family right by her side. Sherri was born on February 22, 1970, in Fond du Lac to Dennis and Alice (nee Walters) Kreuger. She graduated from Mayville...

MAYVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO