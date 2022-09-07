Read full article on original website
Lloyd A. “Kicker” Wagener
Lloyd A. “Kicker” Wagener passed away on September 4, 2022 in his home. He was 93. Lloyd was born October 20, 1928, in Horicon to Arthur and Mary Wagener, joining two sisters, Pearl and Alice and one brother, Raymond. Lloyd attended Horicon Public School and was a 1946...
Dawn M. Hampton
Dawn M. Hampton, 50, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson. Dawn was born the daughter of Russell and Sheri (Welsch) Hampton on February 25, 1972, in Moline, IL. She attended Mayville High School and was part of their Special Education Program.
Linda S. Kovacevich
Linda S. Kovacevich (nee Ihlenfeld) beloved mother, wife and daughter, was called home to eternal life, age 52, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her home in Theresa, with her family by her side after a 19-year battle against cancer. Linda was born to Mary (nee Gundrum) and Robert Ihlenfeld...
Sherri Lynn Clark
Sherri Lynn Clark (nee Krueger), 52, of Mayville, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 with her family right by her side. Sherri was born on February 22, 1970, in Fond du Lac to Dennis and Alice (nee Walters) Kreuger. She graduated from Mayville...
