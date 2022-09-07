Read full article on original website
Aquinnah Powwow
The annual Aquinnah powwow takes place this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11 at the Aquinnah Circle. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the grand entry begins at 12:30 p.m. The emcee will be Aaron Athey, and Jonathan Perry is the arena director. Head lady dancer is...
Edgartown Town Column: Sept. 9
We had a nice misty rain and it rained all day Tuesday, but we only got less than a half inch. We need so much more. But we will take what we can get. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week. Big balloons go out to Rayssa Donato on August 28; Max Rosenberg on August 31; Marc Lacerda and Awan Rodrigues on Sept. 5; Azarah Vasoncelos on Sept. 6; Jackson Munson on Sept. 7; Nalina Mehta on Sept. 8; and to Taylin Boyd and Kahlia Nascimento, who celebrate their day on Sept. 9.
Celebration for Steve Saxonis
Friends and family are welcome to celebrate the life of Steve (Stavros) Saxonis. The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Seafood Shanty on Dock street in Edgartown. Light refreshments will be served. Mr. Saxonis died at his home in Edgartown on...
Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 9
I’ve been waiting for months to use the word petrichor as the Texaco’s word of the day. It’s an interesting word meaning a pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather. It’s a word that seems fitting as I write.
Shorebirds All Around
Shorebirds come in many sizes and shapes, from tiny least sandpipers with small straight beaks to much less common large whimbrels with long down-curved beaks. Both of these species were reported this week. The tiny least sandpiper was seen at Felix Neck (Steve Allen and the Felix Neck Early Birders), Norton Point (Shea Fee, Kara Zinni and Adoniram Sides), West Tisbury south shore (Philip Edmundson), Chilmark Pond (Madeline Weinstein) and Lobsterville (Richard Couse). The larger whimbrel was found at Dike Bridge (Bob Shriber) and the Chappy end of Norton Point (David Padulo and Shea Fee).
Ellen O'Brien, 70
Ellen O’Brien of Edgartown died on Sept. 7 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was 70. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul C. Jackson Sr., who died on April 17. She will be interred in a graveside service officiated by Father Paul Fedak at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.
Rebecca Wild Baxter, 75
Rebecca Wild Baxter of Edgartown died peacefully with family and friends at her side on Feb. 5 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla. She was 75. She will be long remembered as a photographer, wife, mother and grandmother. She was born Rebecca Ann Wild in 1946 in New York...
Oak Bluffs Town Column: Sept. 9
As I watched Serena Williams use her skill and determined will to play her last hurrah on the Arthur Ashe Courts in Forest Hills, N.Y. this past week, I couldn’t help but think of our own U.S. Open here on the Vineyard. The Oak Bluffs Tennis Club organized the...
Albert W. Warren Celebration
A celebration of life for Albert W. Warren will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. Please bring a potluck dish, mementos, photos and stories to be told. Mr. Warren, a former Island resident, died in California on April...
Elisabeth Bellissimo Weds Joshua Bates
Elisabeth Bellissimo and Joshua Bates were married on Sept. 10 at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown, officiated by Cantor Alicia Stillman of Brookline. Elisabeth and Josh met at a Boston University college house in Allston where they were both undergrads — Josh was returning from a heartbreaking Patriots loss but was quickly brightened by the company of Elisabeth, who was visiting for a study abroad reunion.
John Callahan Jr., 84
John Callahan Jr. of Edgartown and Bonita Springs, Fla. died on Sept. 1. He was 84. He was the husband of Barbara J. Callahan. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. His funeral services will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and...
Edgartown Select Board Approves Chappy Ferry Resilience Project Contract
On Sept. 6, the town of Edgartown select board approved a contract with the engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill to work on the Chappy Ferry Resilience Project. The project, born out of the Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan reported last year, aims to adapt the Chappaquiddick ferry to rising sea levels due to climate change. The project will include raising the ferry’s ramp six inches and conducting engineering assessments of the Chappy Point parking lot, the Chappy Ferry landings and the abutting portions of Dock and Daggett streets.
Chilmark Sends Dock Funding to Voters
Chilmark will hold a special town meeting on Monday, Sept. 26, asking voters to appropriate $44,000 in town funding for phase 2 of the Menemsha commercial dock replacement. If passed, the action will unlock a $176,000 grant for the project and allow the project to get underway in October. A...
West Tisbury Launches New Zone Change Advisory Committee
To define how West Tisbury responds to increased calls for commercial use, the select board on Sept. 7 appointed three members to a newly formed (and provisionally named) West Tisbury zoning change advisory committee, with a mandate to advise the planning board on zoning regulation changes regarding food trucks and commercial sales in the town’s rural and village districts.
Island SSA Rep Updates County Commission
As public pressure grows in the wake of Steamship Authority cancellations, breakdowns and reservation woes, the Dukes County commission invited Jim Malkin, Vineyard representative to the SSA, to give an update on ferry line operations on Sept. 7. Addressing the commission and a small group of Zoom attendees, Mr. Malkin...
Finding Humanity in Artificial Intelligence
A computer programmer by day and a playwright by night, Islander Jonah Lipsky has always been drawn to stories that feature science as a central theme. A reading of Cut It Out, his new play about artificial intelligence and its human impacts, will come to the West Tisbury Library this Saturday, the result of a years-long creative process inspired by Mr. Lipsky’s “under the hood” look at the world of computers.
Van Catches Fire After Automobile Collision
An automobile accident near the drawbridge resulted in a van engulfed in flames Friday afternoon, Oak Bluffs deputy fire chief Stephen Foster told the Gazette by phone. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, but both drivers refused to be transported to the hospital, he said. Mr. Foster said the...
Attorneys Make Closing Arguments in Haley Ethics Case
Capping a months-long hearing process on Sept. 8, the State Ethics Commission heard closing arguments in the matter of Aquinnah selectman Gary Haley, who is under scrutiny for allegedly violating state conflict of interest laws when he performed work for the town four years ago.The commission will next delibrate the case at a future meeting.
