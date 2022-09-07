We're not ones to get all mushy with the feels too often here at Louder, but this story managed to put a little crack in our cold, blackened hearts. TikTok user @fuegotao wins the internet for this week with an upload that revealed a beautiful bit of bonding between he and his punk rock/metalhead dad. As @fuegotao - real name Mateo - explains, his pops "loves music" and used to be in a couple of bands back in the day. As it was his birthday coming up, Mateo decides to surprise his father with a lovely bit of thoughtful thinking, tracking down an old cassette tape of the music his dad used to play when he was in a band called Trip Master Monkey. As it turns out, Trip Master Monkey's music had long been lost to the sands of time, and even Mateo's dad hadn't heard a note of their music in decades.

