ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Rock Music
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Axios

Hear, here! Boston-area concerts this weekend

Brooklyn punks THICK are very good in that modern riot grrrl kind of way and they'll be at Brighton Music Hall — 6pm. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss bring their honestly kind of magical folky vibes to the Pavilion — 8pm. Latin pop superstar Karol G brings her...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time

When it comes to hard rock and heavy metal, bass players are, almost by definition, typically the most unselfish components of any band. They may not experience the godlike rush enjoyed by singers as the focal point of most concert performances; nor the wild response elicited by guitar heroes with every blazing display of fretboard proficiency; nor even the adulation eaten up by drummers. Instead, a bassist's reward -- if you can call it that -- generally involves the thankless responsibility of holding all the music together while keeping his bandmates' egos in check by way of his own, less selfish example.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Mudvayne Have Been Working on New Music – ‘Everything’s on the Table Right Now’

Last year, a reunited Mudvayne played their first show in 12 years and have continued to perform live throughout 2022 as well. As exciting as that has been, fans have also wondered if the comeback will yield new music and both singer Chad Gray and drummer Matt McDonough have confirmed with Revolver that the band has indeed been working on new material and that "everything's on the table" right now.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wholesome alert: watch this son surprise his musician dad with a remastered version of his old band's lost music

We're not ones to get all mushy with the feels too often here at Louder, but this story managed to put a little crack in our cold, blackened hearts. TikTok user @fuegotao wins the internet for this week with an upload that revealed a beautiful bit of bonding between he and his punk rock/metalhead dad. As @fuegotao - real name Mateo - explains, his pops "loves music" and used to be in a couple of bands back in the day. As it was his birthday coming up, Mateo decides to surprise his father with a lovely bit of thoughtful thinking, tracking down an old cassette tape of the music his dad used to play when he was in a band called Trip Master Monkey. As it turns out, Trip Master Monkey's music had long been lost to the sands of time, and even Mateo's dad hadn't heard a note of their music in decades.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy