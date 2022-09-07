Shouting out a very, very HaPpY Birthday to Crazy Mazie and Hooch aka Husker Du, our Mutt puppies. They turn one year old tomorrow. On November 6, Trampled Rose Rescue & Rehab (aka TRR, an amazing organization, run by seemingly indefatigable, generous people) hosted an adoption fair in the Bywater and we were looking for a young female to join our existing brood of F.S. Fannie, now 3 1/2, and Penny Lane, now 15 1/2. Fannie has frontal lobe damage due to being pitched from a moving vehicle in New Iberia with her littermates when she was 10 weeks old. She spent a year knocking around in foster care and being rejected repeatedly by potential adopters who just could not deal with her traumatized, gloomy nature. With love and patience, she has become trusting and affectionate but other dogs are very much her comfort zone. She needs a leader, even if said leader is 11 pounds and elderly. Though Pen shows no signs of her age we know the dreaded day will one day come.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO