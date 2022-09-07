Read full article on original website
Vikki Leftwich is a trailblazer. Co-owner of New Orleans furniture and design institution Villa Vici, Leftwich has long been a guiding light in the community. After founding Villa Vici in 1991 with her husband, Bryan Colwell, Leftwich developed long-term relationships with local artists and a keen eye for contemporary design, while providing exemplary customer service for her cultivated roster of clientele. “New Orleans clients are like no other and creating livable spaces for them is always exciting and refreshing,” the interior designer said from her showroom on Magazine Street. “We have so many talented people in our beloved city that make my job as an interior designer so much more interesting.” With a love for the culture and people of New Orleans, Leftwich shares expert insights on how to reflect New Orleans’ vibrant culture via design.
Global View
Influenced by the international style of her native city, Bangalore, and the history of her adopted hometown, New Orleans, interior designer Nomita Joshi-Gupta brings a fresh, worldly perspective to her design work and to her textile emporium, Spruce. 1. Weekly Tradition. Sunday is my day to cuddle up on the...
Fall Basics
Call me basic, but autumn continues to hold first place for me as a favorite season. When fall hits the cooler temperatures and seasonal scents are irresistible, it’s second only to spring in my book. The weather is not too cold, but chilly enough — especially in the evening — for cozy clothing and comfy pursuits. After a hotter-than-hot New Orleans summer, there’s little I can think of that’s more inviting and invigorating than being comfortable outside for walks, a porch sit, time spent in the garden, dining al fresco or perhaps even a picnic.
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
New Orleans Ballet Association Brings KYIV CITY BALLET to New Orleans October 22
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) launches its 2022-23 season of dance on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. with the US premiere tour of Kyiv City Ballet at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. NOBA’s curation of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating and awe-inspiring dance offerings represent the best and brightest of what the dance world has to offer today.
Effervescence Named One of 10 Best Champagne Bars in U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of the 13th annual global Champagne Day coming up on October 28, the Champagne Bureau, USA recently released its list of the top 10 bars and restaurants in the U.S. for enjoying Champagne, and Effervescence in New Orleans made the list!. More...
The Best Life is With Puppies, Cake and Cocktails
Shouting out a very, very HaPpY Birthday to Crazy Mazie and Hooch aka Husker Du, our Mutt puppies. They turn one year old tomorrow. On November 6, Trampled Rose Rescue & Rehab (aka TRR, an amazing organization, run by seemingly indefatigable, generous people) hosted an adoption fair in the Bywater and we were looking for a young female to join our existing brood of F.S. Fannie, now 3 1/2, and Penny Lane, now 15 1/2. Fannie has frontal lobe damage due to being pitched from a moving vehicle in New Iberia with her littermates when she was 10 weeks old. She spent a year knocking around in foster care and being rejected repeatedly by potential adopters who just could not deal with her traumatized, gloomy nature. With love and patience, she has become trusting and affectionate but other dogs are very much her comfort zone. She needs a leader, even if said leader is 11 pounds and elderly. Though Pen shows no signs of her age we know the dreaded day will one day come.
Fight Kid’s Cancer with The Al Copeland Foundation’s New Campaign
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Al Copeland Foundation kicked off Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month at Children’s Hospital New Orleans (CHNOLA) with its SuperDucks Campaign at a carnival-like event on September 1. During the month of September, the Al Copeland Foundation is raising money for the Pediatric Cancer Clinical Trial Programs and Cancer Patient Family Assistance at Children’s Hospital.
