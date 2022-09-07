Aaron Murray ranks top CFB QBs of Week 1: Lots of love for Stetson Bennett

While the national media was doubting Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett all offseason, former UGA record-setting passer Aaron Murray never shied away from defending the national championship winner.

Murray, now with the SEC Network, has been a vocal fan of Bennett’s for some time now. This offseason he predicted that the sixth-year senior could “flirt with 35 touchdowns” in 2022.

After the first weekend of college football Murray ranked the top-five performing quarterbacks of Week 1in a video with The Volume.

Here are Murray’s top-five passers of Week 1:

5

CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Stats in win over Notre Dame: 24/34, 223 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

4

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Stats in win over Central Michigan: 28/41, 406 yards, 6 total touchdowns (4 passing, 2 rushing), 0 interceptions

3

Jordan Travis, FSU

2

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Stats in win over Utah: 17/24, 168 passing yards, 11 carries, 106 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

1

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Stats in win over Oregon: 25/31, 368 yards, 3 total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing), 0 interceptions

What Murray said: “One of the best, cleanest first games I’ve ever seen in my life. You earned the nickname ‘Stud-son’ after that performance vs. Oregon.”