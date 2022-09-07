Read full article on original website
Related
We Tried Wingstop's New Chicken Sandwich. Here's How It Went
Just when you thought the fried chicken sandwich wars had simmered down, there's a brand new sandwich in the running. Wingstop, known for its wide selection of fast food wings, fried chicken thighs, and tenders, has expanded the menu to include a fried chicken sandwich. For a restaurant so dedicated to chicken, creating a sandwich seems like an obvious and natural addition to the menu. We got a sneak preview of what you can expect at a brand new Wingstop location in NYC, where Larry Bellah, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary and R&D for Wingstop, was available to chat all things sandwich.
I tried breakfast sandwiches from 3 fast-food chains in the Southwest, and the best tasted restaurant-quality
I tried the morning-time staple, made with egg, cheese, and bacon, from Jack in the Box, Farmer Boys, and Carl's Jr. restaurants in my Southwest city.
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
Eater
Just Trust Us: Here’s Where You’ll Be Eating This Fall
Across the country, our editors are gearing up to eat. Some trends immediately appear in fall’s crop of anticipated restaurant openings: Chefs are still exploring the familiar comforts of Italian food, moving away from the red sauce fervor of the past year and more toward coastal Italian flourishes (two coastal spots will debut in LA; San Francisco in particular is enjoying a “cicchetti renaissance”). Vegan and plant-based dining edges into new and exciting territory, whether it’s La Semilla’s Latin take in Atlanta, Mama Dut’s Vietnamese in Portland, or the return (finally!) of Superiority Burger in NYC. And wine bars aren’t going anywhere, with no fewer than four opening this fall in Austin (including one from Momofuku alums deemed a “wine restaurant”) and one lightly horror-themed one (sure!) in Chicago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
Instagram-Famous Sandwich Claude the Claw Alights Near Oracle Park at the New Birdbox
One of the most recognizable dishes to come out of that pandemic-driven golden age of takeout dining rises again like a phoenix from ashes with the opening of Birdbox, the first fast-casual restaurant from the duo behind two Michelin-starred Birdsong. The chicken-focused restaurant begins serving fried chicken, cornbread, and coleslaw this week at 680 Second Street, about a block from Oracle Park.
ComicBook
Wingstop Just Announced 12 New Chicken Sandwiches and the Internet Can't Handle It
It's never too late to join the Chicken Sandwich Wars. After Popeyes officially launched the fabled fast-food event in 2019, Wingstop is getting in on the action. Only the wing joint isn't releasing a single sandwich; no, the Addison, Texas-based restaurant announced Tuesday it's selling a dozen different varieties—and the internet is losing its collective mind.
I ate at 4 Southern fast-food chains. Here are the best menu items I tried
I visited four Southern fast-food chains and loved items like Bojangles' macaroni and cheese and Cook Out's cheese-covered hot dog.
Chipotle is cracking down on the viral '$3 burrito' hack by eliminating the ability to order one of its menu items online
Customers were able to use a social media "hack" to get burrito-sized portions for just $3 by ordering a single taco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Pecking House, the Pop-Up With a 10,000-Person Waitlist, Spreads Its Fried Wings
Pecking House, the fried chicken pop-up that once had a waitlist just shy of 10,000 people, opens its permanent home at 244 Flatbush Avenue, on the corner of Saint Marks Avenue, on September 9. The Park Slope restaurant is the first from Eric Huang, a Taiwanese American chef who cut his teeth at Eleven Madison Park before launching the business out of his family’s restaurant in Fresh Meadows during the pandemic. “Kind of like the Bear,” he says, nodding to the hit Hulu television show with an uncanny resemblance to his own life. He’s been running the pop-up with Maya Ferrante, a former chef at the Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern, where the pair met in 2015, and one of Pecking House’s earliest customers.
Eater
Katy Asian Town’s Yelo Closes to Make Way for Phat Eatery Expansion
Yelo, the South Asian street food restaurant helmed by James Beard Award-nominated chef Alex Au-Yeung, closed on September 4 to make more room for its next-door, sister restaurant Phat Eatery’s coming expansion. Au-Yeung, who first opened Phat Eatery in Katy Asian Town in 2018, took over the next-door space...
Eater
A Budding Cookie Pop-Up Wants to Prove That Butter Isn’t Necessarily Better
Selah Bakery owner Rochelle Tyler makes batches of cookies in her home kitchen in Hollywood five days a week. The bakery’s modest set-up only allows for a dozen to be baked at a time, but the demand is about to increase significantly. Selah’s plant-based offerings are already available seven...
Comments / 0