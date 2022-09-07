Jordan Bell signs with Guangzhou Loong Lions

Forward Jordan Bell. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Another NBA veteran has signed with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who reports that big man Jordan Bell is joining the club.

Word broke earlier this week that point guard Jeremy Lin has also signed with Guangzhou.

The 38th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Bell has appeared in a total of 161 games for five NBA teams across five seasons, including 126 for the Warriors. He hasn’t been able to stick on an NBA roster in recent years, appearing in six games for the Wizards and Warriors in 2020-21 and just one game for the Bulls in ’21-22.

Bell holds career averages of 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game. His best season came as a rookie, when he appeared in 57 contests and averaged a career-high 14.2 MPG for the Warriors, winning a title that season.

This will be Bell’s first time playing overseas. When he hasn’t been in the NBA in recent years, the former Oregon standout has played in the G League, spending time with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Erie BayHawks and Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He has also represented Team USA in some World Cup qualifying matches.