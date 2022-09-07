It has taken me more than 10 years since William Blakesley died to realize he was the quintessential Vineyard artist. I’ve spent more than 60 years surrounded by his works, and 50 of those in his company. Yet it wasn’t until July 2022 that I looked at a tourist contorted into a crane-like position and realized I’ve been seeing the Island through his vision all my life, even as he documented mine and those of thousands of others.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO