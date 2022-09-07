She-Hulk just gave fans a fresh look at Daredevil in the latest tease for Episode 5. The midseason trailer focused on Matt Murdock as Jennifer Walters' legal troubles come into focus. This week's episode of She-Hulk saw the titular hero get served papers for a copyright claim on her name. Now, she's probably going to need a really good lawyer to help her get out of that mess. But, that's probably not going to be Charlie Cox's superhero. From the looks of this teaser, it could be Renee Elise-Goldsberry's Amelia instead. Walters is dismayed by the trademark situation and her fellow lawyer scolds her for not taking legal action on her pseudonym quicker. However, She-Hulk is still figuring out this whole superhero thing. Murdock offers some very sage advice during a portion of their conversation at a bar. Hinting at the duality that exists in his own career as The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. This trailer signals that things are going to get even more weird as the season rolls on.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO