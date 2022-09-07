Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk: Tim Roth on Blonsky's MCU Future
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Tim Roth's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is under lock and key. In her first case for the Superhuman Law Division, superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) represents controversial client Emil Blonsky (Roth): the Abomination. Locked away in a high-security prison ever since his Harlem hulk-out with Jen's cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, replacing Edward Norton) in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, the man-monster has seemingly reformed. After making amends with Banner, the rehabilitated Blonsky is living a Zen life — and prohibited from transforming into the Abomination as a condition of his parole.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Revealed in She-Hulk Midseason Trailer With New Look at Matt Murdock
She-Hulk just gave fans a fresh look at Daredevil in the latest tease for Episode 5. The midseason trailer focused on Matt Murdock as Jennifer Walters' legal troubles come into focus. This week's episode of She-Hulk saw the titular hero get served papers for a copyright claim on her name. Now, she's probably going to need a really good lawyer to help her get out of that mess. But, that's probably not going to be Charlie Cox's superhero. From the looks of this teaser, it could be Renee Elise-Goldsberry's Amelia instead. Walters is dismayed by the trademark situation and her fellow lawyer scolds her for not taking legal action on her pseudonym quicker. However, She-Hulk is still figuring out this whole superhero thing. Murdock offers some very sage advice during a portion of their conversation at a bar. Hinting at the duality that exists in his own career as The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. This trailer signals that things are going to get even more weird as the season rolls on.
deseret.com
Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ is using post-credits scenes in a different way
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is rated TV-14. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is rewarding viewers for their patience — every episode of the show will feature end-credits scenes. The Marvel series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who stumbles on to Hulk-like powers after her blood fuses...
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
IGN
British Actress Jodie Comer Rumored To Be Playing Sue Storm in MCU Fantastic Four Flick
The casting for MCU's Fantastic Four movie might be the biggest question that fans have had regarding the future of Marvel films. With Kevin Feige confirming the film's release in 2024 as part of Phase 6, fans are eagerly waiting for the producer to unveil the cast of actors, who will play the likes of Reed Richards, Johnny Storm and more.
Of Course, Brendan Fraser Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts After Warner Bros. Cancels Batgirl
After Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl, plenty of Brendan Fraser fans are expressing their thoughts on what could have been.
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
Insider says the big rumor about Henry Cavill in Marvel’s MCU was wrong
Henry Cavill is the latest obsession of MCU fans, an incredibly talented actor that rumors say Marvel wants to hire for a mysterious role. Some reports said recently that Cavill might play the Squadron Supreme leader Hyperion. More specifically, reports say the character will appear in Loki season 2. Separately,...
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama ‘My Policeman’
Although director Michael Grandage had a pretty good idea of Harry Styles’ star power when he first cast him in My Policeman — his sophomore feature and adapted from Bethan Roberts’ 2012 romance novel — it only really hit home once rumors of the musician’s involvement in the film became public. “When it started to get out, sales of the book just went through the roof. It was abso- lutely berserk,” says the Brit, a celebrated and multi-award-win- ning theater director who marked his first turn as filmmaker with 2016’s Berlinale-bowing Genius. “This poor, lovely author who had just been ambling along mind- ing...
CNET
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
ComicBook
Netflix Loses Gore Verbinski's New Animated Movie, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere
It has been more than a decade since Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring director Gore Verbinski made Rango, his Academy Award-winning animated feature starring Johnny Depp. Now, he's shopping around Cattywumpus, his next animated feature, after it was dropped by Netflix, where it was in development. The change comes as the U.S. animation industry is reeling from layoffs and cancellations at Netflix and HBO Max. Given the long and often expensive nature of animation development, it isn't uncommon for movies to be fairly deep into production, and for things to go completely sideways.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Has Top Secret "Black Widow Room" at Their Headquarters to Stop Leaks
As far as finding out Marvel Studios' big secrets, apparently the house of ideas has more holes in it than it used to. In a major write-up on the subject, The Hollywood Reporter went deep into how so many of Marvel's secrets and spoilers have managed to make it out to the public earlier than intended. Recent examples of this were when key moments and cameos from both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness began to travel around Twitter, sometimes as early as four weeks before the film's release. The trade notes that in large part these leaks seem to be a result of more and more people, typically VFX vendors, working from home, but Marvel is still trying to hold onto some secrets.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are 10 actors who can play Professor X in the MCU
Professor Charles Xavier remains one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. The leader of the mutant team, the X-Men, and the headmaster of his school for mutants has been loved by comic book fans for decades. Over the years, Professor X has been portrayed by the incomparable...
IGN
Marvel World of Heroes Takes X-Men, Avengers, and Spider-Man to the Real World
The D23 Expo is the place for all the best new Disney releases, especially D23 games! Announced on the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, Marvel: World of Heroes is a whole new step for Marvel Games. IGN host Akeem Lawanson is talking on behalf of IGN for the new Marvel...
Why Marvel's Jeff the Land Shark is so popular
You’re about to fall in love with Marvel's weirdest pet hero: Jeff the Land Shark. Marvel has announced the return of It's Jeff, a Marvel Unlimited digital comic series starring Jeff the Land Shark. And in October, fans can get variant covers for Captain America #42, Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6, and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 starring the adorable creature, too.
toofab.com
Black Adam Might Be a Savior Not a Destroyer in Latest Trailer
If a Pierce Brosnan (as Dr. Fate) voice over is to be believed, Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) has the potential to be a savior not just a destroyer in the latest trailer for the highly anticipated DC film. "Black Adam" smashes into theaters and IMAX on October 21, 2022.
