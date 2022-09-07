ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

2-9-1-4, FB: 3

(two, nine, one, four; FB: three)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year

SEATTLE (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s four home runs and the World Series champion Braves grabbed sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d’Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris II also went deep for the streaking Braves, who won their eighth straight and finally jumped a half-game ahead of the Mets in the NL East after chasing them for five months. New York lost 6-3 at Miami earlier in the night. “That’s why we’re playing these games: trying to win the division,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s our goal. When we left spring training, our No. 1 goal was to win the division. I think they’ve been great in their approach and how they come to work.” Atlanta was seven games back on Aug. 8 and 10 1/2 behind on June 1. The only previous day this season the Mets did not hold at least a share of the division lead was April 11.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
The Associated Press

Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Firefighters had feared powerful winds that topped 100 mph (161 kph) could expand the massive Fairview Fire burning about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles but instead crews made significant progress and pegged Monday as a day when they should have full containment. More than 10,000 homes and other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Virginia Lottery
The Associated Press

Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Lawsuit contests Montana vaccine mandate ban on tribal land

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Montana seeks to block a state agency from enforcing on tribal lands a legislative prohibition against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Glacier County Regional Port Authority filed the complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. The litigation comes after Montana Labor and Industry Department officials determined the port authority discriminated against an unvaccinated person who attempted to attend one of its meetings, in Browning. Browning is on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Attorneys for the port authority contend that the state lacks jurisdiction on tribal lands to enforce Montana’s prohibition on vaccine mandates. While tribes in Montana often implemented stricter safety protocols than the state, Native Americans were disproportionately hospitalized and killed by COVID-19, the Missoulian reported. The Blackfeet tribe in July reported that 67 community members had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Manchin's big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats desperately needed the vote of Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to get their signature legislative priority across the finish. So they did what Washington does best: They cut a deal. To help land his support for a bill hailed by advocacy groups as the biggest investment ever in curbing climate change, Manchin said he secured a commitment from President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders to move a permitting reform package for energy projects through Congress before Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Now the climate bill is law, and Manchin is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Arkansas authorities wrap up investigation of violent arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police have given a special prosecutor the findings of their investigation into law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect during an arrest last month, a spokesman said Thursday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the investigative file of the officers’ Aug. 21 arrest of Randal Worcester was submitted late Friday to special prosecutor Emily White, who confirmed she has received the case file but said a charging decision has yet to be made. An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was recorded in a bystander’s cellphone video repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement. As that was happening, another officer held Worcester down, while a third kneed him over and over. State Police investigated the arrest by Mulberry officer Thell Riddle and Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies Zachary King and Levi White after the arrest outside the Kountry Xpress store in the small town of Mulberry.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Associated Press

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid, argued in an April motion that the state’s attorney general, a fellow Republican who filed the complaint, was out for political retribution and should be removed from the complaint. Noem had pushed former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign and later for his impeachment over...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the deaths of Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her juvenile son in more than one statement, Tallapoosa County authorities said in a court document filed Tuesday. Prosecutors revealed the statements in a motion that asked a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found at the home where hacked-up body parts were found in August. Defense attorneys appointed to represent Pascual-Reyes did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff’s deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part of a desperate 12-hour manhunt to find Devin Williams Jr. So the police chief grabbed the phone. “The secretary says ‘hey, Mr. Williams is calling and wants to speak to somebody here,’ ” Lt. Ray Kelly, a spokesperson with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, told The Associated Press. Williams was wanted in connection with the fatal shootings of a husband and wife in their Dublin, California, home around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday — less than two hours after the rookie deputy had finished an overtime shift at the county jail.
DUBLIN, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy