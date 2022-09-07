ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

5-0-5, FB: 7

(five, zero, five; FB: seven)

