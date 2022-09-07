VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Bank a Million
08-11-18-32-34-36, Bonus: 21
(eight, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six; Bonus: twenty-one)
Cash 5
04-14-22-29-32
(four, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $134,000
Cash4Life
02-14-39-47-59, Cash Ball: 3
(two, fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-0-5, FB: 7
(five, zero, five; FB: seven)
Pick 3 Night
5-2-0, FB: 9
(five, two, zero; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Day
2-9-1-4, FB: 3
(two, nine, one, four; FB: three)
Pick 4 Night
3-3-1-0, FB: 2
(three, three, one, zero; FB: two)
Powerball
03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
Comments / 0