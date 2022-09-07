ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

labpulse.com

N-antigen levels point to COVID severity in NIH study

September 9, 2022 -- Levels of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) antigen in the blood of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 can indicate potential illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a study recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study by researchers at the National Institutes...
SCIENCE
NIH to award up to $300M for next-generation COVID tests

September 9, 2022 -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday announced it will provide funding to diagnostic test manufacturers for the development of the next generation of COVID-19 tests, with a focus on improved accessibility. New programs may award up to $300 million in funds from the American...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Predicine to present posters on liquid biopsy tech at ESMO

September 9, 2022 -- Predicine said on Thursday that it will present four posters at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting in Paris. Predicine's liquid biopsy portfolio includes assays that provide translational insights to aid in potential cancer therapeutic strategies. The posters will focus on the firm's...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Quest Diagnostics sees decline in August COVID test demand

September 9, 2022 -- On the heels of nabbing a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an Emergency Use Authorization of the first monkeypox PCR test, Quest Diagnostics said Friday that demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing declined in August compared to July. The company said...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

