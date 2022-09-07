Read full article on original website
N-antigen levels point to COVID severity in NIH study
September 9, 2022 -- Levels of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) antigen in the blood of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 can indicate potential illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a study recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study by researchers at the National Institutes...
NIH to award up to $300M for next-generation COVID tests
September 9, 2022 -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday announced it will provide funding to diagnostic test manufacturers for the development of the next generation of COVID-19 tests, with a focus on improved accessibility. New programs may award up to $300 million in funds from the American...
Predicine to present posters on liquid biopsy tech at ESMO
September 9, 2022 -- Predicine said on Thursday that it will present four posters at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting in Paris. Predicine's liquid biopsy portfolio includes assays that provide translational insights to aid in potential cancer therapeutic strategies. The posters will focus on the firm's...
Quest Diagnostics sees decline in August COVID test demand
September 9, 2022 -- On the heels of nabbing a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an Emergency Use Authorization of the first monkeypox PCR test, Quest Diagnostics said Friday that demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing declined in August compared to July. The company said...
