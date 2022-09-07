Read full article on original website
NECN
Teen Paralyzed in Hockey Collision Starts Classes at Babson College: ‘Don't Ever Quit'
No one needs to tell Jake Thibeault what is possible in just one year. The Massachusetts teen athlete suffered spinal fractures and a brain bleed after a collision during a hockey tournament over Labor Day weekend last September. "Don't ever quit, I live by the words don't quit," Thibeault said.
WBUR
A Brockton middle school opens new year focused on relationship-building
There was a lot of excitement in the air when staff and students at East Middle School in Brockton gathered for the first day of school last week. The Brockton Public Schools, which enrolls roughly 15,000 students, was among the first large school districts in Massachusetts to start the new school year. While the last two-and-a-half-years of the pandemic created plenty of challenges, the mood on this Friday was mostly of relief and optimism among students and staff.
thequincysun.com
‘Joe Finn Building’ Dedicated In Quincy Center
A newly renovated building with 22 units of affordable housing located in the heart of Quincy Center was dedicated Friday morning. The building, located at 1433 Hancock St., was named the Joe Finn Building in honor of Finn, a longtime advocate for affordable housing and a former member of the Quincy City Council.
baystatebanner.com
Future uncertain for Timilty school building
Residents and community members in Boston’s predominantly Black Roxbury neighborhood are demanding answers regarding the school system’s long-term plan for the newly shuttered James P. Timilty Middle School building, calling the lack of communication frustrating. The school, which was built in 1937 and won the National Blue Ribbon...
bpdnews.com
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11
REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Boston Globe
On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest
“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
nbcboston.com
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
Boston middle and high school students can now get free MBTA passes all year round
“These passes will be invaluable for our students who utilize the T to get to and from school.”. Boston students in middle and high school can now travel on the MBTA, for free, year round. The move is an expansion of the agency’s M7 Student Cards, or M7s,...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Marblehead rep candidate scores victory against old-boy network
JENNY ARMINI narrowly edged Tristan Smith Tuesday night in the Democratic primary race for the House seat representing Marblehead, Swampscott, and part of Lynn – a victory that was all the more sweet given Smith’s support by the old-boy Democratic establishment in Massachusetts. Smith, the 26-year-old son of...
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating Lanterns
Those who attend the Weymouth 400's Water Lantern Festival will witness a scene right out of a movie. "Thousands of floating lanterns" will be released into the water, reflecting light on the waves as they sparkle their way into the horizon. This inspiring event promises to be "an incredible experience where family, friends and strangers celebrate life together!"
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Brian McGrory to step down as Globe editor
After 10 years running the newsroom, McGrory will be chair of Boston University’s journalism department and write an opinion column for the Globe. Brian McGrory, editor of The Boston Globe, plans to step down by the end of the year, wrapping up a pivotal 10-year run in which the paper reclaimed its independence, won three newsroom Pulitzer Prizes, and accelerated the Globe’s digital success even as the viability of daily print journalism was in doubt.
Dorchester Reporter
Discord inside City Hall over subpoenas, redistricting spills outside the chamber
Several City Hall storylines and subplots came to a raucous head at a recent meeting of the City Council, nearly three years into a pandemic that has frayed nerves and a week before an election that divided the city. Shouting, table-pounding, and expletives filled the air as a public gallery of loudmouths screeched in the background. The entire affair was televised and livestreamed.
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
whdh.com
Threat made against Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are on scene at Boston Children’s Hospital to respond to a threat made against the hospital shortly before noon. Boston Children’s Hospital shared the following statement:. “We are working to understand the full details of this situation, however, any threats of violence against...
WBUR
What this week's primary election results mean for Massachusetts
We dig into this past week's primary election results and big headlines with former Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Independent journalist Susan Zalkind joins Radio Boston to discuss her new three-part documentary, “The Murders Before the Marathon." In it, she explores ties between the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham.
