Friendswood High School completes construction on preschool run by student-teachers
Friendswood High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 8 celebrating the completion of construction on Little Mustangs Preschool, which will be run by FHS students. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) Friendswood High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 8 celebrating the completion of construction on Little Mustangs Preschool. LMP, a laboratory early...
See renderings of what Cy-Fair ISD's 59th elementary school campus will look like
The exterior of the school is designed to reflect the designs of the surrounding community. (Rendering courtesy Huckabee Architects/Cy-Fair ISD) Cy-Fair ISD board members reviewed design plans for the district's Elementary School No. 59 at the Sept. 8 board work session. The new campus will be located in the Miramesa master-planned community off West Road in Cypress.
Texas commission designates Downtown Conroe Cultural District
Texas designated downtown Conroe as a cultural district Sept. 8. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 9, the Texas Commission on the Arts announced in a release that downtown Conroe has been designated as a cultural district, the Downtown Conroe Cultural District. According to the release, cultural districts are zones that have cultural resources to provide economic development and community vitality.
DISTRICT SNAPSHOT: Tomball ISD projects exceeding 21,000 students in 2022-23
Tomball ISD has seen consistent enrollment growth since the 2019-20 school year, with double-digit growth over that time. Tomball ISD has seen consistent enrollment growth since the 2019-20 school year, with double-digit growth over that time. As TISD projects exceeding 21,000 students this year, the district is starting work on new campuses funded by its 2021 bond package to keep up. The district has also increased its number of teachers and starting teacher salary as TISD’s enrollment grows.
DISTRICT SNAPSHOT: Magnolia ISD sees rising enrollment, teacher salaries in 2022-23
Magnolia ISD anticipates adding nearly 700 students from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year, seeing an 8.11% increase in enrollment over four years as well. Magnolia ISD anticipates adding nearly 700 students from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year, seeing an 8.11% increase in enrollment over four years as well. As a result of the district's projected enrollment growth, MISD trustees called a bond election for Nov. 8.
Legent North Houston Surgical Hospital under construction in Tomball
The Legent North Houston Surgical Hospital will offer concierge-level orthopedic and spine surgical services to the community. (Courtesy Pexels) Legent North Houston Surgical Hospital is under construction at 24429 Hwy. 249, Tomball, and expected to be completed in January, according to the company. The hospital is targeting a February opening.
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
The Woodlands Township Board to determine historically low tax rate
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township’s Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, to determine the 2022 tax rate and the 2023 Township Budget. The Woodlands Township Board of Directors unanimously proposed its lowest tax rate in its 12-year history at a 2023 Budget Workshop meeting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All seven (7) Directors voted on a proposed tax rate of $0.1875 cents per $100 of appraised value for the 2023 fiscal year. This proposed tax rate is down a full 16% from the current tax rate of $0.2231. The final tax rate, which will require a vote by the Directors, will take place at the Monday, September 12, 2022, meeting.
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
Collins opens its doors at the Houston Spaceport & Houston sees transportation investment from state
Collins Aerospace President Phil Jasper, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Brian Babin and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner participate in the ribbon-cutting Aug. 31 for the new Collins Aerospace facility dedicated to engineering advanced space technology for NASA. (By Jake Magee/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 9 episode of the Houston Breakdown,...
Houston to spend $36M on wastewater improvement project in Braeswood Place
The construction of the new wastewater lines and lift station in Houston's Braeswood Place neighborhood is planned to begin in the fall. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The city of Houston will soon begin construction on a new wastewater line and facilities project in the Braeswood Place neighborhood. The Westridge...
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
Crumbl Cookies coming soon to Valley Ranch Town Center
Valley Ranch Town Center will soon be welcoming a new Crumbl Cookies location. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to New Caney, according to an Aug. 22 Facebook post from Valley Ranch Town Center. Crumbl Cookies sells a variety of classic cookies as well as unique weekly rotating flavors, such as French toast, fruity pebbles and everything bagel cookies. The store will be located at 11985 N. Grand Parkway, New Caney, and it will offer pickup and delivery services. www.crumblcookies.com.
Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center expanding to second location
Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is expanding to a second location to offer its services to a greater number of community members. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is opening a second location at 17832 Mound Road, Ste. A, Cypress. The opening date has not been confirmed as of press time. The counseling center offers private therapy in a boutique-style setting. 281-837-6912. www.cypresscounselors.com.
Roundup: Here are candidates running in November general election in Katy area
Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 24, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 24, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22.
Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920
This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
La Michoacana Costa ice cream shop coming to Oak Ridge North
Mexican ice cream shop La Michoacana Costa is seeking to open a location at Robinson Plaza this year. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) A new La Michoacana Costa location will be coming to Robinson Plaza in Oak Ridge North, joining the already-existing location in Conroe. The retail center is located at 27605 Robinson Road. The ice cream shop is under construction and said management hopes to open the location by the end of the year. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063665226107.
Officials announce Sept. 16 opening of new mini-golf entertainment complex on Washington Avenue
The Houston location of Puttery, a new mini-golf entertainment complex announced in 2021, will open Sept. 12 at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston. (Courtesy Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC) The Houston location of Puttery, a new mini-golf entertainment complex announced in 2021, will open Sept. 12 at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston,...
Here are 3 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 9-10
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 9-10. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Players at The Owen Theater is performing "School of Rock" in Conroe. 7:30 p.m. $25 (per ticket). 25 Metcalf St., Conroe. 936 539 4090. www.owentheatre.com/event/school-of-rock-2022/. Sept. 10: Attend a car show.
