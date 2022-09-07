THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township’s Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, to determine the 2022 tax rate and the 2023 Township Budget. The Woodlands Township Board of Directors unanimously proposed its lowest tax rate in its 12-year history at a 2023 Budget Workshop meeting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All seven (7) Directors voted on a proposed tax rate of $0.1875 cents per $100 of appraised value for the 2023 fiscal year. This proposed tax rate is down a full 16% from the current tax rate of $0.2231. The final tax rate, which will require a vote by the Directors, will take place at the Monday, September 12, 2022, meeting.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO