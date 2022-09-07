Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State men's basketball schedule 2022-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men's basketball team has long known its non-conference opponents for this season, but just Thursday learned its Big Ten schedule. The conference released dates and locations for every league team. Below is Ohio State's full schedule. Most tip times are TBD:. (All...
Eleven Warriors
Damon Wilson Takes over Top Spot As Five New Names Crack the 2023 Recruiting Board
One week after what will possibly be remembered as the biggest recruiting weekend of the season for Ohio State, we’re back with a September edition of Heat Check for Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. Five new names crack this month’s board, as we’ve come up with nine players...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit
Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
Watch Ohio State QB target Ryan Montgomery in action in Findlay 35-19 victory
Bucknuts was at the Findlay (Ohio) at Bowling Green (Ohio) game last Friday night as Ohio State quarterback target Ryan Montgomery was in action. Montgomery and his teammates earned a 35-19 win. The 6-foot-3 and 180-pound Montgomery led a big drive downfield in the fourth quarter after Findlay had closed...
Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State score predictions: Will the Buckeye offense come alive?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could plausibly be encouraged by a season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. For the next couple of weeks, though, the Buckeyes know they will be judged by whether or not they put some distance between themselves and their opponent. Arkansas State features a couple of dozen transfers — including several from Power 5 programs — but this is not a roster that should keep this game competitive into the second half.
Ohio State Football vs. Arkansas State: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes on Arkansas State University Saturday in The Shoe. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day came out last Saturday and took care of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10. The game was sloppy at times, and the offense was a bit stagnant through three quarters. But in the end, the running game and defense took control for a two-score victory over a top-five opponent.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings
Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
WSYX ABC6
OSU Athletic Hall of Fame grows by 15 including Aaron Craft, Shawn Springs
The 15 inductees started with a media session, social hour and dinner ceremony Friday night. The group will also be recognized on the field at halftime of the Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football game Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Billy Ray Anders (football), Greg Bice (men’s lacrosse), John...
WSYX ABC6
Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South will make the trip to Dublin Friday night to take on the Dublin Scioto Irish on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page and the CW Columbus. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off...
WSYX ABC6
Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
WSYX ABC6
'It's pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
WSYX ABC6
Women speak out about safety while running; "Gender or race shouldn't matter"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning jog in Tennessee. It was a memorial run for Eliza Fletcher, a young mother and wife who was abducted and killed last week while on her morning jog in Memphis.
WSYX ABC6
CCS projecting low scores when state releases school report cards next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders within Columbus City Schools announced their projections on performance one week before the state of Ohio releases school ratings and report cards. In most of the five categories measured by the Ohio Department of Education this year, CCS is expecting low scores. "It shows...
