JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will host several events this Sunday, Sept.11 to honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. A 9/11 ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. in the Town Square at George Washington Park, with speakers and a moment of silence. Then, any time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the public is invited to meet first responders at the base of Snow King Mountain where they will receive a badge with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters with the Fire Department of the City of New York (F.D.N.Y) and 72 members of law enforcement who lost their lives on one of the most tragic days in American history.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO