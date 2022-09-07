Read full article on original website
Astoria celebrates two years
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s officially been two years since Astoria Park Conservancy opened their Hot Springs!. In those two years, Astoria Park Conservancy has re-established the hot springs as a place for gathering, wellness and connection, including providing community programs focused on wellness and access — a crucial part of the Conservancy’s mission to connect the community through inspiring experiences in nature that improve livability, health, and wellbeing. Gifts made during Old Bill’s in past years have made this work possible. Astoria Park Conservancy has bold goals in continuing to uplift this community, which will only be possible if locals join hands to support Astoria this year during Old Bill’s.
Wyoming Wildlife Advocates: Why are bears beneficial to our community?
JACKSON, Wyo. — Bears are an integral element of a wild, undeveloped landscape and a balanced, thriving ecosystem. The reasons that we love the West so deeply — plentiful wildlife, lush forests, clean air, pristine water — are the same things that bears require to survive. They’re a part of the neverending and intricately-balanced system, and protecting them serves not only their species, but countless others.
A first look and open house for 6655 N Vista Ln
JACKSON, Wyo. —The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Sept. 4-10
JACKSON, Wyo. — ‘Twas a jam-packed week in Jackson Hole. From back-to-school for Teton County School District #1 to Old Bill’s Fun Run, here’s your rewind for the week of Sept. 4-10:
Caution: Aggressive bear on Hagen trail in Cache Creek area
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to Friends of Pathways, an aggressive bear was spotted and charged a mountain biker on the Hagen Trail in the Cache Creek area this morning around 11 a.m. According to Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD) bears become particularly active this time of year. It is...
Several events planned to honor, remember 9/11 first responders
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will host several events this Sunday, Sept.11 to honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. A 9/11 ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. in the Town Square at George Washington Park, with speakers and a moment of silence. Then, any time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the public is invited to meet first responders at the base of Snow King Mountain where they will receive a badge with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters with the Fire Department of the City of New York (F.D.N.Y) and 72 members of law enforcement who lost their lives on one of the most tragic days in American history.
JPD to get four new hybrid SUVs
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is on the way to receiving four new Ford hybrid SUVs. On Tuesday, The Town Council approved the bid and awarded the contract to Ken Garff Ford of Cheyenne. The four new vehicles will be used for patrol and total $181,176...
David Frederick Riley: Bison and Wolves and Bears, Oh My: An Exploration of Expression
JACKSON, Wyo. — Select three subjects. Explore each in four different styles. These parameters—set by David Frederick Riley for his Fall Arts Festival exhibition—offer the artist the opportunity to push his stylistic exploration even farther than recent forays. Four views of a bear, wolf and bison respectively; four investigations of character through composition. His exhibition runs from Sept. 6-18, with a reception during Palates & Palettes from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Rising star guitar phenom Daniel Donato at the Mangy Moose
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Hailed by legitimate music sources and his musician peers as one of the top young guitarists in country rock (or any music), twenty-seven year old Nashville native Daniel Donato will unleash the goods with his quartet this Friday at the Mangy Moose. Donato cut his...
