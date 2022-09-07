Effective: 2022-09-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY ALONG WITH STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA .A trough will move through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities, especially over the East Side and in NE California. Isolated to perhaps scattered dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday too along a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS ALONG WITH STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * AFFECTED AREA...All of Oregon fire weather zone 624. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent Wednesday afternoon and evening. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

