Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Crews battling 10-acre fire in the Superior National Forest, one campsite closed
DULUTH, Minn. -- Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Superior National Forest two days ago.The fire was reported to forest officials at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and is located southeast of Lake Three and north of Horseshoe Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.Beaver aircraft have been using aerial water delivery to help put out the fire, which is estimated to be 10 acres large.A campsite on Lake Three's northeast corner is closed due to the fire.The U.S. Forest Service says an upcoming cold front estimated to bring cooler temperatures, precipitation, and less wind will allow them to reassess if conditions are safe for firefighters to begin extinguishing the fire on the ground.According to an incident overview, 30% of the fire is contained as of 2:31 p.m. Thursday.
US Forest Service resumes prescribed burns after 3-month hiatus
The U.S. Forest Service is resuming its practice of intentionally lighting fires to clear brush and small trees from forested areas nationwide after a three-month hiatus to review the risks of runaway wildfires under increasingly severe climate conditions, the agency announced Thursday. The prescribed fire program was put on hold...
eenews.net
N.M. debacle won’t deter Forest Service prescribed burns
Prescribed fire will be a critical part of managing national forests in an era of climate change but needs closer supervision, a Forest Service task force said. The task force, convened in May by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore, said in a set of recommendations Thursday that the agency needs to boost training in the use of fire, especially in the drought-prone West, to avoid further disasters like the prescribed burns that escaped control last spring and became raging wildfires.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Firefighter Dies After Being Struck by Tree While Battling Blaze in Oregon
On Thursday, August 18, a firefighter working to control a blaze in Oregon tragically died after a tree struck him. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management reported 25-year-old Logan Taylor’s death in a Facebook post, according to Out There Colorado. The department shared that while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, a falling tree critically injured Taylor. Rescue crews airlifted him to a nearby hospital but he died despite their attempts to save him.
Yellowstone National Park Releases Urgent Warning About ‘Fire Danger’
According to officials in Yellowstone National Park, the park-wide fire danger has now increased to “very high,” per the National Park Service. So far, there have been three wildfires in the park this year, and all have been either put out or contained. Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
Utah Man Sets Idaho State Record With MONSTER Sturgeon
Sturgeon, along with being the largest freshwater fish in America, have to have originated from another planet and I will accept no answers to the contrary. Seriously, these things are freaky big, as most recently witnessed by a Utah man fishing a reservoir in southwest Idaho. On August 5th, Greg...
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
A woman hiking with a group of friends in the Columbia River Gorge outside Portland, Oregon, died on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet and suffering a head injury, say officials.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In 90s to around 100. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Yellowstone National Park Has Already Contained 3 Fires Ahead of Declaring Wildfire Season
With parkwide fire danger level set to HIGH, Yellowstone officials are closely monitoring the national park for further wildfires. Fires have been sparse in Yellowstone since the first of 2022 hit on June 20. Yet the park has already contained three wildfires ahead of officially declaring Fire Season. Ignition and continued burning of the Gray Fire on August 29 by lightning, however, has pushed officials to set the park fire danger level to HIGH.
Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park
Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park. Considered a four-legged ranger, Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural […] The post Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park appeared first on DogTime.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY ALONG WITH STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA .A trough will move through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities, especially over the East Side and in NE California. Isolated to perhaps scattered dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday too along a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS ALONG WITH STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * AFFECTED AREA...All of Oregon fire weather zone 624. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent Wednesday afternoon and evening. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
America's Best National Parks
The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.
Montana triple-digit temperatures pose 'extremely critical' fire risk
Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of "extremely critical" fire conditions across 22,600-square-miles in northern...
Yellowstone National Park Moves Fire Danger to ‘VERY HIGH’: What This Means
Yellowstone National Park has had four wildland fires so far this year, and setting the fire danger to ‘VERY HIGH’ means more could be on the way. The park’s Wildfire Season was declared just as September 2022 rolled in. So far, those four wildfires have been either declared our or contained. But park officials raising their awareness preparedness signals how serious the situation is. Below, we’re breaking down what this means for park visitation with information directly from park staff before diving further into what Yellowstone’s wildfire situation has been in 2022 so far.
