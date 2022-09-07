TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have been affected by the Capital One data breach that happened on July 19, 2019, you only have about 3 weeks to file a claim to be reimbursed. Back in 2019, hackers were able to access personal credit card information from Capital One’s customers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation captured the hackers, but 140,000 social security numbers were accessed by the hackers, as well as 80,000 bank account numbers.

