Douglas County, KS

KCTV 5

Schools experience internet outages due to cut fiber lines

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools experienced districtwide outages due to several hundred lines of fiber being cut at a local construction site off campus, the district announced in a tweet Thursday. Olathe Public Schools said there remains a chance the internet will not work during the Friday school...
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence City Commission to discuss proposal to increase water rates by 8.75% in 2023, possible expansion of utility assistance

City leaders will soon consider a revised water and sewer rate proposal that maintains city administrators’ previously proposed rate increase of 8.75% for 2023, though spends rate revenue differently. Proposed rate increases for the next two years have been decreased slightly. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, KS
isdschools.org

Proof of Immunizations Required by September 23rd

Missouri law requires all students be up to date on immunizations. Families who did not provide proof of state-required immunizations during registration must provide documentation to their school nurse by September 23rd. If you need to schedule an appointment for your student to receive a required immunization, please contact your...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

City of Lawrence-run camp for people experiencing homelessness raises concerns for 'family' members who already live there

Jennifer Adams is anxious. She has to relocate soon — a demand placed upon her by the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division. Adams stays behind Johnny’s Tavern on North Second Street in a tent nestled near a shade tree. In the year and a half Adams has been homeless, the city has swept her camps six times, she said, forcing her to move further north.
Kansas Reflector

Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy 'army' of deputies against IRS agents

TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Customers affected by Capital One data breach have limited days to file a claim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have been affected by the Capital One data breach that happened on July 19, 2019, you only have about 3 weeks to file a claim to be reimbursed. Back in 2019, hackers were able to access personal credit card information from Capital One’s customers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation captured the hackers, but 140,000 social security numbers were accessed by the hackers, as well as 80,000 bank account numbers.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, 'immediately call us'

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Evergy warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers.’ Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs

TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct. Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about its plans, and the short notice they […] The post Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS

