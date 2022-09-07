Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
$1M in ARPA funding will help Housing Stabilization Collaborative to continue providing rent and utility assistance
When the dust had settled on Douglas County leaders’ work to allocate more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Douglas County’s Housing Stabilization Collaborative was one of the beneficiaries. The collaborative works with a group of 12 partnering local service agencies and also facilitates rent...
KCTV 5
Schools experience internet outages due to cut fiber lines
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools experienced districtwide outages due to several hundred lines of fiber being cut at a local construction site off campus, the district announced in a tweet Thursday. Olathe Public Schools said there remains a chance the internet will not work during the Friday school...
LJWORLD
Douglas County, City of Lawrence will be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board under new joint resolution
The Douglas County commissioners on Wednesday followed suit with a decision made by their counterparts on the Lawrence City Commission a day earlier as they approved a joint resolution requiring that Peaslee Tech’s board of directors be appointed by the city and county. With both bodies’ approval, the county...
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to discuss proposal to increase water rates by 8.75% in 2023, possible expansion of utility assistance
City leaders will soon consider a revised water and sewer rate proposal that maintains city administrators’ previously proposed rate increase of 8.75% for 2023, though spends rate revenue differently. Proposed rate increases for the next two years have been decreased slightly. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence...
isdschools.org
Proof of Immunizations Required by September 23rd
Missouri law requires all students be up to date on immunizations. Families who did not provide proof of state-required immunizations during registration must provide documentation to their school nurse by September 23rd. If you need to schedule an appointment for your student to receive a required immunization, please contact your...
Highland Park student removed from campus after report of weapon possession
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A letter sent out to parents of students in Highland Park High School details an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school. The letter sent out by Topeka Public Schools can be found below: As a result of a report from the parent of a new student that their […]
lawrencekstimes.com
City of Lawrence-run camp for people experiencing homelessness raises concerns for ‘family’ members who already live there
Jennifer Adams is anxious. She has to relocate soon — a demand placed upon her by the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division. Adams stays behind Johnny’s Tavern on North Second Street in a tent nestled near a shade tree. In the year and a half Adams has been homeless, the city has swept her camps six times, she said, forcing her to move further north.
LJWORLD
Plans moving forward for new $1M high-tech, small-scale manufacturing plant on KU’s West Campus
The University of Kansas has received a nearly $1 million federal grant to build a small scale manufacturing facility that will help start-up drug firms and other biotech companies create critical, early-stage batches of their products. KU announced on Friday that the university has received a $958,000 grant from the...
Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky, spooky entity,” generated applause from a group […] The post Johnson County sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to again use Community Building for winter shelter, seeks volunteers to help
The City of Lawrence is once again planning to use the Community Building as a temporary winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness and is seeking volunteers to help staff it. The Winter Emergency Shelter will have room for 75 people and is scheduled to operate from 8 p.m. to 7...
WIBW
Customers affected by Capital One data breach have limited days to file a claim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have been affected by the Capital One data breach that happened on July 19, 2019, you only have about 3 weeks to file a claim to be reimbursed. Back in 2019, hackers were able to access personal credit card information from Capital One’s customers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation captured the hackers, but 140,000 social security numbers were accessed by the hackers, as well as 80,000 bank account numbers.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board scheduled to finalize 2022-2023 budget, hear update on facility plan for next year’s budget
The Lawrence school board will soon officially adopt its budget for the 2022-2023 school year after a long process that involved millions of dollars in cuts and contract negotiations for both certified and classified staff members. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board is scheduled to hold...
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from nonprofit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Evergy warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers.’ Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their […]
Council to vote on reconstruction of Overland Park Farmers Market
The Overland Park City Council will vote on a resolution declaring the city’s intent to reconstruct the downtown farmers market.
Kansas City’s Northland booms as more people search for land, cheaper homes
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
The bridges of Jefferson County 50 years after a failed bond election
Public Works Director Ben Domann stands on a newly built bridge on 170th Street west of Valley Falls. Jefferson County is a large county with a lot of bridges, most of which were declared impassable 50 years ago. by Clarke Davis. When bridge inspections were first mandated by Congress over...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick best Thai restaurants in Johnson County 🥡
It’s the end of another week, Johnson County, and as many may know by now, that means another list of our 5 to Try recommendations. This week, we asked Post readers to give us their top recommendations for the best Thai food in Johnson County. As usual, our readers did not disappoint.
Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs
TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct. Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about its plans, and the short notice they […] The post Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
