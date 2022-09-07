[VIDEO] Bear breaks into SUV with ease in Colorado

Video: Dylan Faflick (screenshot).

OutThere Colorado reader Dylan Faflick recently sent us a video that was captured earlier this month in Allenspark, Colorado. It shows just how naturally some bears are able to open vehicle doors, providing an example of why it's so important to keep doors and windows locked when you're in bear country.

Watch below as a black bear opens the door of an SUV before entering the vehicle, presumably in search of food.

During this time of the year, bears enter a phase where they prepare for hibernation, seeking to consume as many calories as possible per day – sometimes up to 20,000. Not only does this mean bears get more active, it also means they may become more desperate, thus more willing to turn to civilization for sustenance.

Those in bear country should do everything they can to prevent attracting bears, keeping food sources such as bird seed, fruit, and trash out of their yards. This can help prevent a negative human-bear interaction from taking place, with these interactions often resulting in the bear being put to death.