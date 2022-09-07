ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allenspark, CO

[VIDEO] Bear breaks into SUV with ease in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uxi7q_0hlxR5U700
Video: Dylan Faflick (screenshot).

OutThere Colorado reader Dylan Faflick recently sent us a video that was captured earlier this month in Allenspark, Colorado. It shows just how naturally some bears are able to open vehicle doors, providing an example of why it's so important to keep doors and windows locked when you're in bear country.

Watch below as a black bear opens the door of an SUV before entering the vehicle, presumably in search of food.

During this time of the year, bears enter a phase where they prepare for hibernation, seeking to consume as many calories as possible per day – sometimes up to 20,000. Not only does this mean bears get more active, it also means they may become more desperate, thus more willing to turn to civilization for sustenance.

Those in bear country should do everything they can to prevent attracting bears, keeping food sources such as bird seed, fruit, and trash out of their yards. This can help prevent a negative human-bear interaction from taking place, with these interactions often resulting in the bear being put to death.

OutThere Colorado

New online database tracks threats, actions to protect Colorado wildlife

Climate change threatens the high-alpine home of Colorado's pika. A lack of snow does not bode well for the lynx. Gas and oil development has overtaken former land of the prairie chicken and mountain plover. Urban development has overtaken that of the burrowing owl. Hikers and campers scare away the boreal toad, while rock climbers pose risks to the cliff-nesting peregrine falcon. Meanwhile, the state bird, the lark bunting, is competing with "intensive agriculture," among other concerns.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: One dead after 100-foot fall in Colorado mountains

According to a report from KRDO, a climber has died in the Sangre de Cristos after taking a 100-foot fall in the area of Lily Lake near Ellingwood Point on Wednesday. Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue confirmed in a Facebook post that they were conducting a mission in this area, which is now complete. Though not stated in the post, it is presumed that this mission is related to this incident. During the mission, it was requested that the public stay clear of crews in the Lake Como Road area, as well as on Blanca Peak and Ellingwood Point – two 14,000-foot mountains connected via a saddle. Heavy helicopter activity was reportedly set to take place at this time. A full mission report is expected to be released within 24 to 48 hours.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Garden of the Gods' meets 'Boulder Flatirons' at this unique Colorado destination

Consisting of nearly 4,000 acres and found about 20 miles south of Denver, Roxborough State Park is one Front Range destination that shouldn't be overlooked. While many visitors to this destination are likely to compare the dramatic red rock formations found here to those of the iconic Garden of the Gods destination, the jagged and angled shape of the rocks is also reminiscent of the Boulder Flatirons.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State
