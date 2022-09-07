ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis gets new omicron COVID vaccine booster, opens 10 community vaccination sites

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Longmont, CO
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Frisco, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
City
Federal Heights, CO
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

CiviCO introduces 2022-2023 Colorado Governor's Fellows

A nonprofit group that seeks to connect private sector leaders with government actors unveiled its latest 2022-23 Colorado Governor's Fellows. CiviCO said the fellowship offers leaders from the private and nonprofit sectors the opportunity to deepen their understanding of how Colorado's government operates and the challenges the state faces. The...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Omicron boosters now available in Colorado

DENVER | COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available to eligible Coloradans, following approval from federal health officials last week. Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccine, which is designed to combat the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant, Wednesday at a community vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver. “I...
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Jackson

New program offers free construction training for Colorado residents

(Denver, Colo.) The Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) has launched an entry-level construction training program for Colorado residents who want to enter the industry. The Civil Construction Academy will start Oct. 10. The free six-week program includes online and in-person training for construction projects that don’t involve buildings and concludes with a hiring fair.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado adopts stricter air pollution permit requirements, oil industry calls it ill-timed

Colorado's health agency has adopted stricter requirements in order for companies to obtain a general permit for "minor sources" of air pollution. As part of the new application process, businesses must complete a "checklist," which serves to certify that a business performed a "more robust review of construction projects that create a new source of air pollution," the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Colorado Mesa models a better solution to student debt

The cancellation of thousands of dollars of individual student debt by the Biden administration has proven to be a divisive program, especially in a community like Grand Junction. We see this plan as being helpful to some students who are in real need, but also arbitrary in its application. It’s likely to cancel debt for students who have an ability to pay and miss others who sacrificed earlier to pay off student debt.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Covid#Coloradans#The Ball Arena
coloradopolitics.com

Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay

The salaries of Colorado teachers are not increasing at the same rate as the budgets for school districts, according to a report released Wednesday. The annual Dollars and Data Report from the Common Sense Institute found that, over the last 14 years, Colorado’s funding per student has increased by 47% while the average teacher salary has only risen by 27%.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KREX

The Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has 130 vacancies right now stretching across 15 counties on the Western Slope and much of the San Louis Valley. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with C-DOT’s Director of Maintenance to see how understaffing is directly affecting the Western Slope and what plans are in motion […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy