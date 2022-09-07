Polis gets new omicron COVID vaccine booster, opens 10 community vaccination sites

Read full article on original website
When will Colorado end the COVID-19 disaster declaration?
Colorado's COVID-19 disaster declaration is set to expire a week from Friday.
Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
coloradopolitics.com
CiviCO introduces 2022-2023 Colorado Governor's Fellows
A nonprofit group that seeks to connect private sector leaders with government actors unveiled its latest 2022-23 Colorado Governor's Fellows. CiviCO said the fellowship offers leaders from the private and nonprofit sectors the opportunity to deepen their understanding of how Colorado's government operates and the challenges the state faces. The...
sentinelcolorado.com
Omicron boosters now available in Colorado
DENVER | COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available to eligible Coloradans, following approval from federal health officials last week. Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccine, which is designed to combat the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant, Wednesday at a community vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver. “I...
New program offers free construction training for Colorado residents
(Denver, Colo.) The Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) has launched an entry-level construction training program for Colorado residents who want to enter the industry. The Civil Construction Academy will start Oct. 10. The free six-week program includes online and in-person training for construction projects that don’t involve buildings and concludes with a hiring fair.
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado adopts stricter air pollution permit requirements, oil industry calls it ill-timed
Colorado's health agency has adopted stricter requirements in order for companies to obtain a general permit for "minor sources" of air pollution. As part of the new application process, businesses must complete a "checklist," which serves to certify that a business performed a "more robust review of construction projects that create a new source of air pollution," the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release.
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Colorado Mesa models a better solution to student debt
The cancellation of thousands of dollars of individual student debt by the Biden administration has proven to be a divisive program, especially in a community like Grand Junction. We see this plan as being helpful to some students who are in real need, but also arbitrary in its application. It’s likely to cancel debt for students who have an ability to pay and miss others who sacrificed earlier to pay off student debt.
Colorado places renamed from racist term for Native women
The names of more than two dozen places in Colorado were renamed from a racist term for a Native American woman.
coloradopolitics.com
Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay
The salaries of Colorado teachers are not increasing at the same rate as the budgets for school districts, according to a report released Wednesday. The annual Dollars and Data Report from the Common Sense Institute found that, over the last 14 years, Colorado’s funding per student has increased by 47% while the average teacher salary has only risen by 27%.
Colorado gets more than $1 million in Medicaid fraud settlement
(Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash) Colorado will receive more than $1 million after an optical lens company paid providers kickbacks to refer patients to the company, resulting in false claims made to the Colorado Medicaid program.
Rainbow fentanyl alarm comes Colorado, but this is what you need to know
DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration shared an alarming message about what's been dubbed "rainbow fentanyl." It's brightly colored fentanyl that's been seized in 18 states and looks like candy and sidewalk chalk. The DEA Administrator Anne Milgram wrote, "Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in...
The 10 deadliest Colorado counties in terms of traffic deaths
As of September 2, 448 people had died on Colorado's roads. While 161 of those deaths were linked to accidents where impairment was a factor, other reasons like distracted driving, excessive speeding, and wildlife on roadways have resulted in fatalities, as well. Here's a breakdown of the 10 Colorado counties...
The Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has 130 vacancies right now stretching across 15 counties on the Western Slope and much of the San Louis Valley. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with C-DOT’s Director of Maintenance to see how understaffing is directly affecting the Western Slope and what plans are in motion […]
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
