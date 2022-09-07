ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

knsiradio.com

Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser

(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KARE 11

Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
KEYC

New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week. 16th annual Rock N’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive kicks off. Updated:...
NEW ULM, MN
fox9.com

Video shows children running away after shots fired near bus stop in Crystal, Minn.

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting in Crystal, Minnesota, which witnesses say happened after students got off a bus nearby Wednesday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, authorities received 911 calls about possible gunshots fired in the area of 38th and Adair avenues. Police arrived and found "a number" of spent shell casings. Witnesses saw a likely suspect vehicle leaving the area right after gunshots were heard.
CRYSTAL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDIO-TV

Body of missing Zimmerman man located

It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead

Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth restaurant donates $34K to employee hurt by drunk driver

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth raised more than $34,000 during an event dedicated to a longtime employee who was seriously injured in a crash involving a drunken driver. On Tuesday, the restaurant held "Katie Day" to benefit Katie Fisher, who has worked...
PLYMOUTH, MN
KROC News

Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder

HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for...
HINCKLEY, MN

