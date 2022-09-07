Read full article on original website
fox9.com
90-year-old Waconia farm store owner shares tips for harvest season: Garden Guy
WACONIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local farmer has been gardening and selling her produce in Waconia for decades, and she's offering tips on what to do with all your veggies this harvest season. FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K stopped by At The Farm, an organic fruit and farm...
redlakenationnews.com
Jury verdict means $56 million for man badly burned by hot water while working at Summit Brewing
A Ramsey County jury's verdict means a $56 million payout for a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water that escaped from a high-pressure hose while working at Summit Brewing Company. DeWarren Harris, 33, was awarded more than $35 million in damages by jurors who at the...
fox9.com
It's 'Katie Day' at Plymouth restaurant to raise money for injured employee
The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill is considered a bright spot in Plymouth. Now the restaurant is shining a little light on a longtime employee who's going through some dark days.
fox9.com
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
KEYC
New Ulm native to hit the road on cross-country bike ride
The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage. Hazy skies and humidity will stick around ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend, next week. 16th annual Rock N’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive kicks off. Updated:...
fox9.com
Video shows children running away after shots fired near bus stop in Crystal, Minn.
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting in Crystal, Minnesota, which witnesses say happened after students got off a bus nearby Wednesday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, authorities received 911 calls about possible gunshots fired in the area of 38th and Adair avenues. Police arrived and found "a number" of spent shell casings. Witnesses saw a likely suspect vehicle leaving the area right after gunshots were heard.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park neighbors want action on growing colony of stray cats
In Brooklyn Park, a colony of feral cats has quickly grown in size and made itself at home in a quiet neighborhood. Things are now so bad that Brooklyn Park Police are asking homeowners to call them if they notice where the cats are congregating.
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
fox9.com
Plymouth restaurant donates $34K to employee hurt by drunk driver
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth raised more than $34,000 during an event dedicated to a longtime employee who was seriously injured in a crash involving a drunken driver. On Tuesday, the restaurant held "Katie Day" to benefit Katie Fisher, who has worked...
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
kymnradio.net
Victim named in fatal Greenvale Township accident; Defeat of jesse james Days inderway; City discusses flood mitigation policy
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released more information about the fatal accident in Greenvale township on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s office said Carol James, 82, of Northfield was killed when the car she was driving collided with a semi-truck. The statement said Sheriff’s deputies...
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
fox9.com
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
fox9.com
Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder
HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for...
