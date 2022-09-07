ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of September 9, 2022 include Plants in the Park After Dark, Panic! At the Disco Concert, and more!

By Jerri C.
houstononthecheap.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
houstononthecheap.com

Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!

With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
CYPRESS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston

Chinese-themed gardens guarded by thousands of terra-cotta soldiers. Lucky Land in Houston takes you on a journey to China through an outdoor museum. It's a fun garden of pandas, Buddhas, monster robot art, martial arts, and terra-cotta soldiers. It was the terra-cotta soldiers that brought me to the park among...
HOUSTON, TX
gotodestinations.com

The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX

A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home

We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
SPRING, TX
Galveston.com

Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns

Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns October 15 & 16. Celebrate the Mediterranean at the 38th Annual Galveston Island Greek Festival, October 15 and 16, with the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at their annual party at 1824 Ball St. Immerse yourself in Hellenic culture at this lively...
GALVESTON, TX
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
HOUSTON, TX

