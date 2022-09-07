Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of September 9, 2022 include Plants in the Park After Dark, Panic! At the Disco Concert, and more!

Read full article on original website
houstononthecheap.com
Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!
With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of September 9, 2022 include Fiestas Patrias 2022, Mid-Autumn Festival, and more!
Looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a great city to raise kids. In fact, we are consistently regarded as one of the most family-friendly in the country. Apart from a number of great schools, there are always so many different events that...
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
fox26houston.com
Houston events this weekend: Peter Pan ballet, pickle festival, sneaker convention & more!
HOUSTON - Take a stroll through a fresh berry market, indulge at a pickle-themed festival or catch a family-friendly show this weekend in Houston. Whether you want to shop or catch a live performance, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at just some of the things to do in the Greater Houston area.
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
5 fast facts about the new Cherry Block Smokehouse, now open in Houston
The ranch-to-table restaurant makes its return at the Stomping Grounds.
cw39.com
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
houstononthecheap.com
Get ready to groove to the Donna Summer tribute at Miller Outdoor Theatre on September 16!
Donna Summer fans are in for a superb treat as H.E.B. presents “The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute” Starring Rainere Martin this September 2022 only at Miller Outdoor Theatre!. Straight from the amazing Legends in Concert in Las Vegas, “The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute” is a fully produced show,...
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston
Chinese-themed gardens guarded by thousands of terra-cotta soldiers. Lucky Land in Houston takes you on a journey to China through an outdoor museum. It's a fun garden of pandas, Buddhas, monster robot art, martial arts, and terra-cotta soldiers. It was the terra-cotta soldiers that brought me to the park among...
Oak Forest Restaurant Week to benefit neighborhood's HOA
Proceeds collected from restaurants will go to the neighborhood's beautification fund.
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
12newsnow.com
12News welcomes evening anchor Brenda Matute to Southeast Texas
Brenda Matute is a Houston native who graduated from the University of Houston. She worked in San Angelo, Corpus Christi and most recently, the Rio Grande Valley.
If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home
We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns
Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns October 15 & 16. Celebrate the Mediterranean at the 38th Annual Galveston Island Greek Festival, October 15 and 16, with the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at their annual party at 1824 Ball St. Immerse yourself in Hellenic culture at this lively...
This Texas city among the most ambitious in the US, report says
Ambition is something that people can see physically or metaphorically in the amount of success or drive a person or company has.
The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition
Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
