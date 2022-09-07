Read full article on original website
Related
petpress.net
What to Do If Your Dog Dies at Home: A Guide for Pet Owners
If you are a pet owner, the day may come when your dog dies at home. This is a difficult experience for any pet lover, and it can be hard to know what to do in this situation. In this blog post, we will provide a guide for pet owners who find themselves in this difficult situation.
Maine and New Hampshire Dogs That Will Make You Say ‘What Are They Doing?’
If you have a pet, then you know that they can do some insane and funny things. It doesn't matter what type of pet you have. It could be a dog, cat, bird, or fish. I had a pet beta fish that, believe it or not, enjoyed being petted. That's right, I would put my finger in their bowl and they would swim up to the top and let me pet them. Honestly, I'm not sure if that makes me or the fish strange.
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Watch: Jealous German Shepherd has hilarious reaction to owner petting cat
Video footage of a German Shepherd looking suitably flabbergasted has gone viral after the dog’s hilarious reaction gained more than 1.2 million views on TikTok. Pet owner’s around the world will be able to relate to this clip… especially those who have multiple animals under their roof!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pethelpful.com
All About the Maine Coon Cat “The Gentle Giant”
Donna has been a cat parent and writer for many years, and her passion is to share her love for cats with others. Maine Coon cats are known as "the gentle giant" they are called this due to their giant size and sweet personality. However, they are known to have a kitten-like personality. This feline is extremely intelligent, cuddly, playful, sweet, gentle, and friendly.
petpress.net
5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family
There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
Owners Buy Kitten for Their Rescue Cat As She Lost Hers in Touching Video
Lulu appeared to take in kitten Peggy as one of her own, in a video that has been seen by over 34 million people.
petpress.net
8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen
Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
pethelpful.com
Dog Daycare in Virginia Shares the Reasons Parents Boarded Their Pets and It's Too Cute
We all wish we could bring our pets with us everywhere we go, but unfortunately, the logistics of a vacation don't always make that possible. When this happens, many of us will pay for our dogs to be boarded at a dog daycare so we know they are receiving love and attention. One dog daycare went on to TikTok to share a video showcasing some of their visitors.
YAY! Sea Isle City, NJ Street Parking is Free Again!
Still planning to visit Sea Isle City? Good news! Street parking is back to being free!. While so many vacationers have gone back to where they came, with Labor Day Weekend behind us and the new school year starting, there's still what we call "locals summer." And one of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS3 Pet Project: What your cat would like you to know
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you ever experienced your cat not eating enough? Some felines may be picky when it comes to the temperature of their food, especially when they are older. Animal expert Carol Erickson says that cats like their food at 98.6 degrees. She recommends warming up the...
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
animalpetitions.org
Stop Treating Alligators and Other Wildlife as Pets
Target: Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control. Goal: Ban the use of exotic animals as emotional therapy or service pets. Wally–a four-and-a-half-foot alligator–has gained notoriety in recent weeks as the emotional service animal to reptile rescuer and Philadelphia resident Joie Henney. Henney brings Wally with him on walks to the park, grocery store runs, and even sleeps in bed with him. While the sentiment may seem sweet, many believe the situation is making a mockery of actual therapy animals, which many people depend on to function.
dailypaws.com
Watch as Bomb-sniffing Dog Gets Showered in Toys During His Retirement Celebration
The Transportation Security Administration's cutest canine retired at the end of last month with a shower of toys and a very explosive cake. Eebbers, an 11-year-old Labrador retriever and Vizsla mix, worked as an explosives-sniffing dog for 10 years at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport—when he wasn't working at Super Bowls, NCAA championships, and the Special Olympics.
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Collars 101: How To Train Your Pet To Wear One
When talking about collars, many pet owners associate them with dogs and rarely with cats. But in reality, pet collars are also useful for cats, regardless if you have an outdoor or indoor cat. Besides microchipping or using a GPS tracker, cat collars are a perfect way to help you identify your cat in case they go missing. You can place your contact details in your cat’s collar so anyone can contact you easily if they find or locate your cat.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0