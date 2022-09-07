Read full article on original website
H.E. "Buddy" Derrick Jr. died Sept. 5
Homer Edwin “Buddy” Derrick Jr. died on Sept. 5, 2022, after complications from a fall. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Louise Robey Derrick, on Aug. 19, 2022. , to Homer and Mabel Beckham Derrick. He earned a business degree from the. University. of. South Carolina. through...
Rockbridge Regional Fair Gets Underway
The Rockbridge Regional Fair and Expo got off to a good start Thursday evening in. , despite showers that came early and returned after 8 p.m. There were sheep shearing and Heritage Breeds demonstrations, rides, games, music and plenty of food. A lot of the kids also enjoyed a free “foam party” brought to the fair by a company from Stuarts Draft.
