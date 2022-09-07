▶️ ‘We won’t forget’: Procession honors fallen sheriff’s lieutenant, Marine vet

Read full article on original website
Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
ARREST MADE IN ROAD RAGE HOMICIDE ON HIGHWAY 18 IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR (September 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that OSP Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13, 2022 on Highway 18. Suspect Vehicle-BMW A suspect was developed, and...
17-year-old from Bend faces attempted murder charge in rave shooting
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a 17-year-old boy following a shooting at a rave west of Bend Tuesday that put another 17-year-old boy in the hospital. The suspect is now facing an attempted murder charge. Here is the press release Thursday from DCSO:. Arrested: 17...
Suspect in Polk County road rage incident charged with murder
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident on Highway 18 in Polk County on July 13.
Bend gunman kept guns under bed, published disturbing rants before shooting, search warrant reveals
The 20-year-old man accused of gunning down two people during a rampage in Bend last month sent suicidal text messages to a friend shortly before the mass shooting began, newly released records reveal. Ethan B. Miller’s friend, whose name has been redacted by authorities, rushed to the Fox Hollow Apartments...
Shooting at ‘large gathering’ of juveniles in Deschutes Co. under investigation
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday it is investigating a reported shooting at a large gathering of juveniles that happened Tuesday night. But few details were available. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near milepost 4 along Skyliners Road, the sheriff’s office said. That’s near Forest Service Road...
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
Eugene Police: Driver identified as 18-year-old, faces charges of murder
UPDATE (4:02 p.m. September 9th): According to Eugene Police, the suspect in this case, Anthony Charles Rodeen, 18, of Eugene, will be facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and two counts of Felony Hit & Run. The...
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 8
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 7:15pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue subject from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75 year old family member had left to run errands and go for a short hike. The caller believed that he had possibly gone for a hike somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel including multiple volunteers responded and searched into the night. At approximately 8:05am this morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team that a crew had located a vehicle in the water off of FS RD #19 (Aufderheide Hwy.) near milepost 5. A deceased male was located in the water a short distance from the vehicle. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the vehicle and deceased person were those from the missing hiker call. The identity of the involved is not being released at this time pending notifications. Initial investigation reveals no evidence of foul play.
OSP trooper battles turkey on the streets of Albany
Why did the turkey cross the road? To block traffic in Albany.
Flag display to mark 9/11 Sunday at Brooks Park in Bend
Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Bend Heroes Foundation and Bend’s First Responders will display American, military service and first responder flags on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and along Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue.
Cedar Creek Fire tops 31,000 acres; crews tackle new fires near Brothers and Hole in the Ground
Days of hot, windy weather have caused the Cedar Creek Fire to nearly double in size, topping 31,000 acres, officials said Thursday after fire crews wrapped Cultus Lake Lodge in aluminum wrap and widened the Level 3 evacuation to include a wide area ahead of another red flag warning. The post Cedar Creek Fire tops 31,000 acres; crews tackle new fires near Brothers and Hole in the Ground appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘Bridge between life and death’: Bend Fire and Rescue holds free CPR classes
In the case of cardiac arrest, seconds can contribute to someone’s fate. “The lay person that comes upon the victim during a cardiac arrest is the bridge between life and death,” said Bend Fire and Rescue volunteer Larry Bryant. Bryant knows all this first hand, experiencing a cardiac...
Black Bear Cub Tranquilized by Oregon Authorities After Roaming Neighborhood
A black bear cub ran through the town of Bend, Oregon on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The bear was discovered again on Wednesday morning at a city facility. Then, it was transported to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife who then tranquilized the bear. Eventually, after they performing checks on the bear cub, it will be released back into a suitable habitat in the Deschutes National Forest.
New fire sparks south of Salem as Oregon braces for difficult weather weekend
A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported. Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.
Driver runs over and kills woman in tent; injures pedestrian in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a man for reckless driving in Eugene on Thursday after he hit two people with an SUV, killing one, according to the Eugene Police Department. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to reports that a Toyota 4-Runner traveling south on Highway 99 was driving...
Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town
A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town appeared first on KTVZ.
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
Why are flags at half-staff in Oregon?
Governor Kate Brown has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
