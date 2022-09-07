The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly football team finished the nonleague schedule undefeated for the first time since 2008 thanks to a somewhat sluggish win over a talented Leuzinger team on the road at El Camino College. Whether it was a victory hangover from beating Mission VIejo last week, the steady rain that fell through much of the game, or the scrappy underrated Olympians squad, the Jackrabbits were a step off for most of the game, but still good enough to prevail with a 34-24 victory.

LAWNDALE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO