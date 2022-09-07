Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
Football: Long Beach Poly Beats Leuzinger to Stay Undefeated
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly football team finished the nonleague schedule undefeated for the first time since 2008 thanks to a somewhat sluggish win over a talented Leuzinger team on the road at El Camino College. Whether it was a victory hangover from beating Mission VIejo last week, the steady rain that fell through much of the game, or the scrappy underrated Olympians squad, the Jackrabbits were a step off for most of the game, but still good enough to prevail with a 34-24 victory.
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Mayfair Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Long Beach Poly Volleyball
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Sunrise Mountain (AZ), Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The Millikan Rams are closing their non-league schedule with an out-of-state trip, visiting Sunrise Mountain High in Peoria, Arizona for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday. The Rams are looking to improve to 3-1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PREVIEW: Millikan Rams Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Last season, the Millikan Rams had a strong senior core leading the way, giving the Rams both experience and chemistry in the pool. After saying goodbye to that formidable group and saying hello to a brand new head coach, things will mostly need to start from scratch in 2022.
Football: Mayfair Beats Lakewood, Keeps Milk Bucket
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Tensions were thick as the humidity Friday night at Ron Yary Stadium. The Lakewood Lancers were aiming to reclaim the Milk Bucket for the first time since 2014, and they looked to bounce back to .500. The Lancers offense struggled to get going as the team fell to Mayfair, 27-8.
Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo Season Preview 2022
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. There have been Olympians and CIF championships produced by Long Beach high school boys’ water polo over the years, but last season was arguably the most successful one in history.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Leuzinger Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly (3-0) faces a reverse trap game of sorts this week, fresh off their statement win over Mission Viejo last week. The Jackrabbits are now a consensus top five team in the state for the first time since 2013, and have a shot at their first undefeated nonleague schedule since 2008 as they visit Leuzinger Friday night in a game hosted at El Camino College at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Millikan Takes Down Poly On the Road
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is...
Curtis Boyer Sponsors Millikan High Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Millikan High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Rams basketball coach and longtime youth sports volunteer Curtis Boyer. Boyer took over the Rams program in December 2020 and has had a successful tenure thus far, including the...
Football: Jordan Beats Irvine, Make History at 4-0
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Playing quarterback at any competitive level isn’t easy. Every decision is dissected, and every mistake is amplified. With that, Jordan sophomore Jarret Nielsen is growing into his role more each week as he plays his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Irvine Football
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Long Beach Jordan has something special brewing on the Northside as the Panthers are off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Jon Nielsen. Jordan is looking to get off to their best start in more...
VIDEO: St. Anthony vs. Wilson, Football
The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for...
Football: Cabrillo Stuns Lynwood With Miracle Touchdown, Improves to 4-0
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. D’Jon Pittman has been a student at Cabrillo High School for a week-and-a-half, and he’s already scored the biggest touchdown in school history. Trailing 24-20 at Lynwood with under 20 seconds to play on Thursday night,...
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Football
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The pleasant surprise of the Moore League will look to improve to 4-0 on Thursday night, as the Cabrillo Jaguars will visit Lynwood High for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Jags have been great this year, outsourcing opponents...
Preview: Compton v. Eisenhower, Football
After an injury-plagued game against Paramount, Compton looks to bounce back in their last preseason test against the undefeated Eisenhower Eagles (Rialto). Compton statistically has the upperhand against Eisenhower on defense and offense, allowing 42 points compared to Eisenhower’s 48, and the Tarbabes’ potent offense has 139 points for the season compared to Eisenhower’s 111.
JP Crawford Sponsors Lakewood High Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Lakewood High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Lancers alum and current MLB star JP Crawford. Crawford graduated in 2013 after a standout Moore League career, and was drafted straight out of high school. The 2020 Golden Glover is in his sixth MLB season with a very bright future. The Crawford legacy runs deep at Lakewood, where JP’s sisters Eliza and Julia were standouts on the softball and volleyball teams.
LIVE UPDATES: St. Anthony vs Wilson Football, Jordan vs Irvine, Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Compton vs Eisenhower
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between St. Anthony and Wilson; Jordan and Irvine; Cabrillo and Lynwood; and Compton and Eisenhower. Games start at 7 p.m. except for Compton which kicks at 5:30 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Football, Lakewood vs Mayfair
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Leuzinger, and Lakewood and Mayfair. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: Full coverage from Long Beach Poly's win over Leuzinger,...
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0