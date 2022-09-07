ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Columbia University

Teaching Assistant Needed for NYC Watershed Course

The Undergraduate Program in Sustainable Development is accepting applications to support the two-day fall course SDEV 4550, “The New York City Watershed: From Community Displacement to Collaboration and Climate Adaptation.”. Applicants must be current full-time Columbia University graduate students enrolled in a degree-granting program. Students should expect to work...
Best Seats Outside the House

Columbia Maison Française's special outdoor film screening featured the documentary The Velvet Queen on Low Plaza last night. What a stellar return to Low Beach!. Check out Being in the World Film Festival for the full lineup, which runs through October 27. Photo of the Week is a feature...
