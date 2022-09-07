Read full article on original website
Related
shoredailynews.com
Mildred Mitchell Brown of Parksley
Mrs. Mildred Mitchell Brown, 95, beloved wife of the late Norman Anstine Brown, Jr. and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley. Born November 3, 1926 in Gargatha, VA, she was the daughter of the late Annie Colonna...
shoredailynews.com
Richard Custis Colonna of Exmore
Richard Custis Colonna, 81, also known as “Pickles”, husband of the late Barbara B. Colonna and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehab Center, Parksley, VA. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late John Richard Colonna and the late Mary Custis Colonna. He was a seafood dealer and a Veteran of the United States Army.
shoredailynews.com
Exmore announces Fall Festival plans
Artists, artisans, crafters, makers, bakers, sewers, growers—and watermen too! You are invited to Show & Sell at the inaugural Exmore Fall Festival, taking place in the streets of downtown Exmore on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by a FREE concert. Exhibition space for...
shoredailynews.com
ESPL Accomac branch to close Mondays to prepare move to new facility
(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) September 13, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library’s (ESPL) staff and trustees are preparing for the transition to the new regional library in Parksley, Virginia. In order to minimize the total contiguous closing days during the move, library staff have chosen to close once a week for moving preparation spread out over the coming weeks. The goal is to minimize the impact on public services. Starting Monday, September 19, the central library in Accomac will be closed on Mondays. All other locations in Chincoteague, Nassawadox, and Cape Charles will be open regular hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shoredailynews.com
CBBT set to conduct late night preparations for tunnel project contractor September 21
Are you planning a trip across the CBBT in the early morning hours of September 21 and September 22?. Travelers can expect minor delays if traveling between 1 am and 3:30 am as CTJV, the contractor for the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project, will be performing construction work near the roadway. Traffic will be held in both directions at Thimble Shoal Channel Tunnel for approximately 30 minutes.
shoredailynews.com
Savageville man gets five years for felon with gun charge
An Onancock area man was given a prison term Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a January firearm offense that was initially among several charges including the abduction of his former girlfriend. Joshua Seth Powell, 34, of Savageville, was sentenced to five years with all but two years suspended for...
Comments / 0