(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) September 13, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library’s (ESPL) staff and trustees are preparing for the transition to the new regional library in Parksley, Virginia. In order to minimize the total contiguous closing days during the move, library staff have chosen to close once a week for moving preparation spread out over the coming weeks. The goal is to minimize the impact on public services. Starting Monday, September 19, the central library in Accomac will be closed on Mondays. All other locations in Chincoteague, Nassawadox, and Cape Charles will be open regular hours.

ACCOMAC, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO