Seattle, WA

Eater

A Glitzy Hotel Rooftop Bar Opens in South Lake Union

Astra Hotel’s new rooftop bar, which offers sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, started serving drinks and small bites in South Lake Union on September 7. Perched 16 stories above the corner of Terry Avenue North and Thomas Street, Altitude Sky Lounge features an open deck with cushioned armchairs surrounding gas firepits and stools facing the edges of the rooftop, one facing west toward the Space Needle, the other directly facing South, toward a wall of downtown skyscrapers.
SEATTLE, WA
chainstoreage.com

Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation

In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants

SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022

Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
SEATTLE, WA
franchising.com

Longtime Restaurateur Signs 4-Unit Deal with El Pollo Loco

Jean-Paul Pirio has spent more than two decades in the restaurant industry and owns five restaurants and bars throughout the south Puget Sound. Now he’s signed a multi-unit development deal with fire-grilled chicken brand El Pollo Loco to open 4 locations in the Seattle area. “Restaurants are all I’ve...
SEATTLE, WA
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
BEAVER DAM, KY
parentmap.com

Pagliacci Pizza’s Free Slice Day at Its Newest Location

Family-favorite Pagliacci Pizza is a mainstay in many a household's dinner rotation. Putting food on the table is a never-ending task, so when the Seattle-area favorite offers up free slices, we are 100-percent on board. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Pagliacci will hand out free slices — two...
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings

We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Ruston’s Taco Street Celebrates One Year

Owners Martin and Elonka Perez opened their first Taco Street location in Seattle in 2017. So far, the Tacoma spot, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, also is a hit. With its casual vibe, quick made-to-order dishes, and full cocktail bar, guests come hungry and leave happy. There is a...
RUSTON, WA
urbnlivn.com

An Urban Living Listing: a Magnolia NW contemporary perched over the Sound

Living at 2543 Perkins Lane West will feel like you’re on vacation every day! With water views from the minute you open the door, to a water view from every room, you’ll love the sweeping southwest panoramic views of the Sound and Olympics. Watch an endless parade of boats go by, listen to the wildlife, and enjoy amazing sunsets over the water and mountains. Plus you get a slice of water with a 5′ easement down to the beach! Perfect for paddleboarding or kayaking.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Lake Sammamish new build with all the views

Looking for mountain and water views? 2812 169th Ave SE in the West Lake Sammamish area of Bellevue has both! This NW Contemporary new build has 180 degree views on the southern end of the lake and nothing to look at except the lake and the Cascades. Perched high on the 10,796 square foot lot, the best feature is the panoramic glass door to the wrap-around deck which looks above the tree tops eastward.
BELLEVUE, WA
102.7 KORD

Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back

Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
SEATTLE, WA

