Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Tri-City Herald
Washington has one of the best new restaurants — and it’s a speakeasy, Bon Appetit says
A Washington speakeasy landed a spot on Bon Appetit’s annual best new restaurants list. Phocific Standard Time in Seattle, a name with a clever nod to the West Coast time zone, was among “Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022.”. The list was released on Sept. 8.
Eater
A Glitzy Hotel Rooftop Bar Opens in South Lake Union
Astra Hotel’s new rooftop bar, which offers sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, started serving drinks and small bites in South Lake Union on September 7. Perched 16 stories above the corner of Terry Avenue North and Thomas Street, Altitude Sky Lounge features an open deck with cushioned armchairs surrounding gas firepits and stools facing the edges of the rooftop, one facing west toward the Space Needle, the other directly facing South, toward a wall of downtown skyscrapers.
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
matadornetwork.com
These Hot Tub Boats Are the Coziest Way To See the Seattle Skyline at Any Time of Year
When you think of Seattle, there’s a good chance that oysters, salmon fishing, rain, and a baseball team that never quite lives up to its potential come to mind. Now you can add “hot tub boats” to the list. Lake Union’s Hot Tub Boats experience combines the two most relaxing things you can imagine: a day on a boat, and a dip in a hot tub.
franchising.com
Longtime Restaurateur Signs 4-Unit Deal with El Pollo Loco
Jean-Paul Pirio has spent more than two decades in the restaurant industry and owns five restaurants and bars throughout the south Puget Sound. Now he’s signed a multi-unit development deal with fire-grilled chicken brand El Pollo Loco to open 4 locations in the Seattle area. “Restaurants are all I’ve...
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
parentmap.com
Pagliacci Pizza’s Free Slice Day at Its Newest Location
Family-favorite Pagliacci Pizza is a mainstay in many a household's dinner rotation. Putting food on the table is a never-ending task, so when the Seattle-area favorite offers up free slices, we are 100-percent on board. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Pagliacci will hand out free slices — two...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
southsoundmag.com
Ruston’s Taco Street Celebrates One Year
Owners Martin and Elonka Perez opened their first Taco Street location in Seattle in 2017. So far, the Tacoma spot, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, also is a hit. With its casual vibe, quick made-to-order dishes, and full cocktail bar, guests come hungry and leave happy. There is a...
urbnlivn.com
An Urban Living Listing: a Magnolia NW contemporary perched over the Sound
Living at 2543 Perkins Lane West will feel like you’re on vacation every day! With water views from the minute you open the door, to a water view from every room, you’ll love the sweeping southwest panoramic views of the Sound and Olympics. Watch an endless parade of boats go by, listen to the wildlife, and enjoy amazing sunsets over the water and mountains. Plus you get a slice of water with a 5′ easement down to the beach! Perfect for paddleboarding or kayaking.
'We want to keep Pattison's the way that it is:' Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The iconic indoor roller skating rink in Federal Way, known for the Olympic speed skaters who trained there, is getting new owners. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Since being put...
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
Get lost: Kraken-themed corn maze will benefit charities
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you like the sound of whispering wind and rustling leaves as you lose yourself in the corn rows, love the Seattle Kraken — or both — this activity might be for you. This year, the design for the Stocker Farms corn maze will...
urbnlivn.com
Lake Sammamish new build with all the views
Looking for mountain and water views? 2812 169th Ave SE in the West Lake Sammamish area of Bellevue has both! This NW Contemporary new build has 180 degree views on the southern end of the lake and nothing to look at except the lake and the Cascades. Perched high on the 10,796 square foot lot, the best feature is the panoramic glass door to the wrap-around deck which looks above the tree tops eastward.
Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back
Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
