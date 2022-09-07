Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shoredailynews.com
Mildred Mitchell Brown of Parksley
Mrs. Mildred Mitchell Brown, 95, beloved wife of the late Norman Anstine Brown, Jr. and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley. Born November 3, 1926 in Gargatha, VA, she was the daughter of the late Annie Colonna...
shoredailynews.com
Richard Custis Colonna of Exmore
Richard Custis Colonna, 81, also known as “Pickles”, husband of the late Barbara B. Colonna and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehab Center, Parksley, VA. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late John Richard Colonna and the late Mary Custis Colonna. He was a seafood dealer and a Veteran of the United States Army.
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur of Keller
Graveside services for Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur, also known as “Puddin”, of Keller, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Sethaleen Parker Taylor of Wachapreague
Funeral services for Mrs. Sethaleen Parker “Teeny” Taylor, of Wachapreague, VA, will be held at the Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachapreague Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shoredailynews.com
ESPL Accomac branch to close Mondays to prepare move to new facility
(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) September 13, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library’s (ESPL) staff and trustees are preparing for the transition to the new regional library in Parksley, Virginia. In order to minimize the total contiguous closing days during the move, library staff have chosen to close once a week for moving preparation spread out over the coming weeks. The goal is to minimize the impact on public services. Starting Monday, September 19, the central library in Accomac will be closed on Mondays. All other locations in Chincoteague, Nassawadox, and Cape Charles will be open regular hours.
Newport News man charged in connection to murder of man on Aqueduct Drive
A Newport News man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old-man on Aqueduct Drive.
This island's only cop passed away years ago. The job is still open
Jurisdictions across Virginia are struggling to hire and retain law enforcement. But Tangier is on an island to itself when it comes to filling their job opening for a town cop.
WGMD Radio
Fire in Pocomoke Intentionally Set
Firefighters from Marion Volunteer Fire Department were called for a structure fire on Rehoboth Road near Pocomoke in Somerset County just after midnight this morning. The fire was discovered by a passerby and investigators say the fire began inside the structure and was intentional. Damage is estimated at $1000 – anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NNPD investigating weekend shooting in restaurant parking lot
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department was investigating Monday after a weekend shooting in a restaurant parking lot left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said. On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., NNPD officers were called to the Sandbar Grill and Pub in the 700 block...
Police seeking possible suspect after shooting outside Newport News restaurant
Police are now investigating after a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting at the parking lot of a Newport News restaurant.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Virginia Beach woman helps to save man's life inside Jersey Mike's
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman jumped into action to save a man suffering from a medical emergency. “At the moment, I felt like I could’ve just left the world at that time,” Jim O'Neal said. Jim O’Neal has a simple routine on Thursday nights....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
shoredailynews.com
Exmore announces Fall Festival plans
Artists, artisans, crafters, makers, bakers, sewers, growers—and watermen too! You are invited to Show & Sell at the inaugural Exmore Fall Festival, taking place in the streets of downtown Exmore on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by a FREE concert. Exhibition space for...
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
shoredailynews.com
CBBT set to conduct late night preparations for tunnel project contractor September 21
Are you planning a trip across the CBBT in the early morning hours of September 21 and September 22?. Travelers can expect minor delays if traveling between 1 am and 3:30 am as CTJV, the contractor for the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project, will be performing construction work near the roadway. Traffic will be held in both directions at Thimble Shoal Channel Tunnel for approximately 30 minutes.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach woman saves man suffering from medical emergency in restaurant
Jim O'Neal said doctors told him he collapsed from dehydration. He also suffered a severe concussion when he fell. A nurse in line helped save him.
How this 'quaint' Eastern Shore town keeps people coming back
Most who visit fall in love within a few minutes. This picturesque town is filled with Americana from billowing flags to colorful bunting.
Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard
A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.
shoredailynews.com
Heath pleads guilty to armed robbery
A 19-year-old Onancock man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to attempted robbery in connection with events that lead to the May 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven. Lavar Heath made his plea in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. In...
Comments / 0