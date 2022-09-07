ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onancock, VA

shoredailynews.com

Mildred Mitchell Brown of Parksley

Mrs. Mildred Mitchell Brown, 95, beloved wife of the late Norman Anstine Brown, Jr. and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley. Born November 3, 1926 in Gargatha, VA, she was the daughter of the late Annie Colonna...
PARKSLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Richard Custis Colonna of Exmore

Richard Custis Colonna, 81, also known as “Pickles”, husband of the late Barbara B. Colonna and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehab Center, Parksley, VA. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late John Richard Colonna and the late Mary Custis Colonna. He was a seafood dealer and a Veteran of the United States Army.
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur of Keller

Graveside services for Mrs. Goldie C. Upshur, also known as “Puddin”, of Keller, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
KELLER, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mrs. Sethaleen Parker Taylor of Wachapreague

Funeral services for Mrs. Sethaleen Parker “Teeny” Taylor, of Wachapreague, VA, will be held at the Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachapreague Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions...
WACHAPREAGUE, VA
shoredailynews.com

ESPL Accomac branch to close Mondays to prepare move to new facility

(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) September 13, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library’s (ESPL) staff and trustees are preparing for the transition to the new regional library in Parksley, Virginia. In order to minimize the total contiguous closing days during the move, library staff have chosen to close once a week for moving preparation spread out over the coming weeks. The goal is to minimize the impact on public services. Starting Monday, September 19, the central library in Accomac will be closed on Mondays. All other locations in Chincoteague, Nassawadox, and Cape Charles will be open regular hours.
ACCOMAC, VA
WGMD Radio

Fire in Pocomoke Intentionally Set

Firefighters from Marion Volunteer Fire Department were called for a structure fire on Rehoboth Road near Pocomoke in Somerset County just after midnight this morning. The fire was discovered by a passerby and investigators say the fire began inside the structure and was intentional. Damage is estimated at $1000 – anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting

SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Exmore announces Fall Festival plans

Artists, artisans, crafters, makers, bakers, sewers, growers—and watermen too! You are invited to Show & Sell at the inaugural Exmore Fall Festival, taking place in the streets of downtown Exmore on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by a FREE concert. Exhibition space for...
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

CBBT set to conduct late night preparations for tunnel project contractor September 21

Are you planning a trip across the CBBT in the early morning hours of September 21 and September 22?. Travelers can expect minor delays if traveling between 1 am and 3:30 am as CTJV, the contractor for the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project, will be performing construction work near the roadway. Traffic will be held in both directions at Thimble Shoal Channel Tunnel for approximately 30 minutes.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Heath pleads guilty to armed robbery

A 19-year-old Onancock man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to attempted robbery in connection with events that lead to the May 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven. Lavar Heath made his plea in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. In...
ONANCOCK, VA

