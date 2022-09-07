Read full article on original website
Related
The News-Gazette
Theda Wills Clarke of Roanoke died Sept. 5
Theda Wills Clarke of Roanoke passed away peacefully at her daughter Kathy’s home on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.Theda was 87 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. “Kicker” Clarke; parents, Roy and Ruth Wills; brother, Kenneth E. Wills; sister and brother-in-law, Millie and James Trent; nephew, Michael Wills; and her beloved fur baby, Cody.
The News-Gazette
H.E. "Buddy" Derrick Jr. died Sept. 5
Homer Edwin “Buddy” Derrick Jr. died on Sept. 5, 2022, after complications from a fall. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Louise Robey Derrick, on Aug. 19, 2022. , to Homer and Mabel Beckham Derrick. He earned a business degree from the. University. of. South Carolina. through...
The News-Gazette
Philip Andrew Sorrells, 43, of Staunton died Sept. 6
Philip Andrew Sorrells, 43, of Staunton died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home. , he was a son of Lesley Sebastian Sorrells and the late Donnie Bernard Sorrells. Philip was a member of the Poplar Hill Presbyterian Church. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children,...
The News-Gazette
Rockbridge Regional Fair Gets Underway
The Rockbridge Regional Fair and Expo got off to a good start Thursday evening in. , despite showers that came early and returned after 8 p.m. There were sheep shearing and Heritage Breeds demonstrations, rides, games, music and plenty of food. A lot of the kids also enjoyed a free “foam party” brought to the fair by a company from Stuarts Draft.
Comments / 0