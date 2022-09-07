Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WCNC
Next level pet care at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital
When it comes to our fur babies, animal care is a top priority. This morning. Doctor Susan Bonilla joined us from Passionate Paws Animal Hospital.
WCNC
VERIFY: Answering your booster questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the new COVID-19 booster rolls out, we have received a lot of questions from viewers. This new booster by Pfizer and Moderna is aimed at the Omicron variant. Mecklenburg County officials tell WCNC is the one most people in our area are contracting. OUR SOURCES:
WCNC
Enjoy and Experience "Spa-tober" and more in Florida
While summer may be winding down, many people may be looking for a getaway to relax and rejuvenate between the back-to-school hustle and bustle and before the busy holiday season begins.
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
WCNC
Take healthy control of what you eat
We are talking health and nutrition today with Nutrition & Eating Psychology Coach, Samantha Eaton. Sometimes it's not what you eat but how much, and at what times you eat, so today we are going to talk about portion control and the bodies natural response.
CATS sees significant drop in missed trips following route changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System has made changes to several bus routes to make up for the staffing challenges it faces. This meant reducing service on 20% of its routes. The changes started on August 15. The agency tells WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre they are seeing positive...
WBTV
WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19. Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”
WCNC
Have your hair refreshed and ready for Fall
If you want to make your hair look great for the Fall Season, get extensions from Her Imports Charlotte. They offer a wide variety of premium hair extensions to leave you feeling amazing! They help you find the perfect color and length to match your hair color and what you are looking for.
Return date announced for in-person learning at West Rowan Middle
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Students and staff will soon return to West Rowan Middle School, the district confirmed Friday. Staff will return first on Thursday, Sept. 15, then students will return on Monday, Sept. 19. The school was forced to implement remote learning last month after mold was found...
A Charlotte educator is the youngest principal in his school’s history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter--is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham took over Movement Middle as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. As the...
WBTV
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WCNC
Ways to honor Sept. 11 victims in the Charlotte area this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims. To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.
WCNC
QC Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're heading out to weekend events, don't forget your umbrella as we can expect rain for the better part of the weekend. Still, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy your weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!. Friday, Sept. 9. Food Truck Friday. Start...
Carolina Renaissance Festival holding job fair Sept. 10
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hear ye, hear ye: if you love the Carolina Renaissance Festival and want to earn some extra money, you've got a chance to do so. Festival organizers are holding a job fair at the festival fairgrounds in Huntersville on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon until 2 p.m. for those interested in a medieval side hustle. They are looking for 350 seasonal employees to sell turkey legs and ale, greet guests and handle other key duties for the festival's duration. Hourly pay ranges from $14-16 per hour, and it includes free admission to share with friends and family.
Lowe's launches same day delivery with Instacart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picture this -- you're doing your home improvement project and you're missing the one thing you need to complete it. Be it a hammer, a screwdriver, a couple of two-by-fours... but the idea of driving all the way to a home improvement store sounds exhausting. Now,...
UPS looks to hire over 1,240 seasonal employees in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS announced that it anticipates hiring over 1,240 Charlotte-area employees ahead of the holiday season, the company announced Wednesday. Using a streamlined digital-first process, the application process should generally only take about 25 minutes, the company said. Furthermore, approximately 80% of open positions do not require a job interview.
power98fm.com
One Charlotte Coffee Shop Among the Best in the United States
Are you a coffee drinker? I am not. But, if you are then you may have some of your favorite coffee shops to get that one drink. From popular Starbucks drinks to local shops in your favorite city. Yelp knows that coffee is a necessity for some people and you enjoy finding the best of the best. Thankfully, get me some cranberry juice or water and I am wide awake (after a little bit).
southernhomemagazine.com
Kathy Smith Designs Chic Interior in Charlotte, North Carolina
In decorating, good things often come to those who wait, especially when they wait for those defining qualities that make for a unique home. “After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day,” says Charlotte interior designer Kathy Smith. “We took the long view in the design and were in no hurry to have it ‘finished’ in that sense.” Smith and one of her favorite clients enjoyed the hunt and pleasure in locating one-of-a-kind finds and arresting accents.
WCNC
What you need to know about Cataract Surgery
Cataracts are an age related clouding in the natural lens of the eye that people are born with. Cataracts often start to bother your vision and make life difficult. Cataract surgery is...
Comments / 0