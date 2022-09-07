Read full article on original website
Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they’ve enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob deGrom was even better in Game 2 as the Mets swept a doubleheader from the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Bassitt (13-7) allowed one run in a 5-1 victory in the opener, then deGrom (5-1) gave up just three hits in a 10-0 romp in the nightcap as the Mets pushed back ahead of Atlanta by a half-game in a division race that appears it could go down to the wire. “I said it from day one, it’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in Game 2.
Braves take over first place from Mets, have sole possession of NL East for first time this season
The New York Mets have blown a double-digit lead in the NL East after the Atlanta Braves won Friday night and the Mets lost to the Miami Marlins. The Mets lost to the 57-80 Marlins Friday night, dropping their fourth game in the past six, 6-3. Despite getting home run...
Mets' Starling Marte day-to-day with fractured middle finger
A CT scan revealed a partial non-displaced fracture of Marte’s right middle finger, suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. He is day-to-day, per the team.
numberfire.com
Starling Marte (finger) still sidelined Friday for Mets
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marte is out for a third straight game with a finger issue. Tyler Naquin will cover right field again and hit fifth. Naquin is currently numberFire's...
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
Braves still Mets 'boogeyman' as NL East race remains tight
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the division title race in the National League East between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. The Mets currently have a half game lead in the NL East.
