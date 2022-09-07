ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they’ve enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob deGrom was even better in Game 2 as the Mets swept a doubleheader from the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Bassitt (13-7) allowed one run in a 5-1 victory in the opener, then deGrom (5-1) gave up just three hits in a 10-0 romp in the nightcap as the Mets pushed back ahead of Atlanta by a half-game in a division race that appears it could go down to the wire. “I said it from day one, it’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in Game 2.
Starling Marte (finger) still sidelined Friday for Mets

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marte is out for a third straight game with a finger issue. Tyler Naquin will cover right field again and hit fifth. Naquin is currently numberFire's...
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
