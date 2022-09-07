ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier not in Royals' Saturday afternoon lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dozier is being replaced at third base by Bobby Witt Jr. versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 449 plate appearances this season, Dozier has a .237 batting average with a .676 OPS, 10...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reyes is being replaced at designated hitter by Rafael Ortega versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 400 plate appearances this season, Reyes has a .233 batting average with a .663 OPS, 13 home...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Major League Baseball implements sweeping rule changes taking effect next season... including increasing base size, banning the defensive shift and a pitch clock

Major League Baseball passed three rules changes on Friday that will change the modern game, including the installation of a pitch timer and a ban on the defensive shift. The rules approved by the majority of members of the new joint Competition Committee will take effect for the 2023 season, beginning in spring training and running through the postseason.
MLB
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: One question for each of the top contenders

Even the best teams in baseball aren’t flawless. So as the playoff race heats up, here’s one question for every contender. Note: The list below includes every team within five games of a playoff spot. Records and stats through play Sept. 6. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-42, first in...
MLB
Washington Examiner

WATCH: MLB star slugger CJ Cron hammers 504-foot home run

Colorado Rockies slugger C.J. Cron blasted a monster home run on Friday night that incredibly traveled more than 500 feet. Cron launched the 504-foot blast in the fourth inning of the Rockies game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the Colorado slugger trotted around the bases, all the announcer could say was: "Wow".
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres

LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they...
SAN DIEGO, CA

