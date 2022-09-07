Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier not in Royals' Saturday afternoon lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dozier is being replaced at third base by Bobby Witt Jr. versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 449 plate appearances this season, Dozier has a .237 batting average with a .676 OPS, 10...
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes not in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reyes is being replaced at designated hitter by Rafael Ortega versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 400 plate appearances this season, Reyes has a .233 batting average with a .663 OPS, 13 home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ochart Out as Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator
On Saturday, Philadelphia Phillies minor league hitting coordinator Jason Ochart announced his time with the team is coming to an end after three and a half seasons.
Dodgers: Occasional Starts at Second Base Help L.A., a 'Lot of Fun' for Mookie
Mookie Betts is a Gold Glove outfielder, but occasional starts at second base help him and the Dodgers, giving him a fun opportunity while resting his body.
Major League Baseball implements sweeping rule changes taking effect next season... including increasing base size, banning the defensive shift and a pitch clock
Major League Baseball passed three rules changes on Friday that will change the modern game, including the installation of a pitch timer and a ban on the defensive shift. The rules approved by the majority of members of the new joint Competition Committee will take effect for the 2023 season, beginning in spring training and running through the postseason.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: One question for each of the top contenders
Even the best teams in baseball aren’t flawless. So as the playoff race heats up, here’s one question for every contender. Note: The list below includes every team within five games of a playoff spot. Records and stats through play Sept. 6. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-42, first in...
Three Astros Minor Leaguers Named Players of the Month for August
Lewis Brinson, Luis Baez and Rolando Espinosa were named Minor League Players of the Month for their respective leagues.
Major League Baseball Finally Decides It’s Time for a Pitch Clock and Shift Ban
With the NFL season kicking off and the majority of sports fans switching their attention to pro football, Major League Baseball is getting ready to vote on some changes set to go into effect next year that will hopefully keep viewers more engaged in what is happening on the diamond on 2023 and beyond.
NFL・
Washington Examiner
WATCH: MLB star slugger CJ Cron hammers 504-foot home run
Colorado Rockies slugger C.J. Cron blasted a monster home run on Friday night that incredibly traveled more than 500 feet. Cron launched the 504-foot blast in the fourth inning of the Rockies game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the Colorado slugger trotted around the bases, all the announcer could say was: "Wow".
ESPN
Dodgers look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Padres
LINE: Dodgers -151, Padres +127; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 38-29 in home games and 76-62 overall. The Padres are 55-15 in games when they...
Wild Night: Astros Walk-Off Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win
The Houston Astros scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to close out a three-game set with the Texas Rangers
Comments / 0