Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Iowa
State sales tax payments drop 4% in July and August
The latest financial report shows the State of Iowa has a sizeable surplus, but sales tax payments slowed significantly this summer. Jeff Robinson, a senior analyst for the Legislative Service Agency, says some transactions from the last state fiscal year are still being processed, but the state treasury will wind up with hundreds of millions more in tax payments than state officials had predicted in March.
Radio Iowa
Latest COVID booster shots showing up in Iowa
Iowa is starting to get in shipments of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, and the experts say we should consult with our doctors on the best timing to get vaccinated. The new m-R-N-A booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer are bi-valent, meaning, they protect against two strains of coronavirus. Federal guidance recommends those 12 and older get the shot at least two months after their last dose. Leah Veach, an infectious disease specialist with UnityPoint, says some people may want to wait a little longer between shots if they’ve recently had another booster or a COVID infection.
Radio Iowa
Lake City author’s book chronicles Iowa connection to Titanic
An author from Lake City is publishing a book later this year on Iowa’s connection to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. Darcy Maulsby says she first became fascinated with the story of the doomed ship when it was discovered in the mid 1980s at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. In recent years, she heard another author give a lecture that included the mention of some Swedish immigrants who were onboard and headed for Iowa — who survived the disaster.
Radio Iowa
Sioux City man a suspect on burglaries in four states
A man charged with a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28, Storm Lake Police discovered around $2800 worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Similar burglaries and thefts had reportedly occurred around the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radio Iowa
Iowa Great Lakes dealing with infestation of invasive plant
The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. “This will affect our commerce up here for...
Radio Iowa
Mixed results in Iowa students’ math, reading test scores
Testing of Iowa public school students in third through 11th grades shows gains in science proficiency, but mixed results in math and reading. The results come from Statewide Assessment tests taken last spring. Third through eighth graders returned to pre-pandemic levels in reading proficiency, but the reading scores for 11th graders dropped four percent.
Comments / 0