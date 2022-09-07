Inside the Rebels learned to day that Ole Miss will indeed host five-star, 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin on an unofficial visit on Saturday. We reported earlier this week that the coaching staff was working on getting him here. Franklin, a 6-4.5, 260-pounder, is a junior out of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School. He is rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi's 2024 class and the No. 26 overall recruit in the country.

OXFORD, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO