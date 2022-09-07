ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

4-star DB Javien Toviano locks in latest LSU visit

LSU is the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine leader for 2023 Arlington (Tex.) Martin defensive back Javien Toviano and he will be back on campus on Saturday, he announced. Toviano will visit Baton Rouge for the LSU-Southern matchup. Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and others continue to battle LSU for the...
Five-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin expected back on Ole Miss campus Saturday

Inside the Rebels learned to day that Ole Miss will indeed host five-star, 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin on an unofficial visit on Saturday. We reported earlier this week that the coaching staff was working on getting him here. Franklin, a 6-4.5, 260-pounder, is a junior out of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School. He is rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi's 2024 class and the No. 26 overall recruit in the country.
