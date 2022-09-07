Read full article on original website
Mississippi State RB Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State football has reportedly lost one player to the transfer portal.
Ed Orgeron had amazing reaction to receiving $17 million buyout from LSU
Ed Orgeron may have felt he deserved more time at LSU, but the coach has no regrets over the way his tenure with the program ended. Of course, there were 17 million reasons for him to leave Baton Rouge with a smile on his face. Orgeron was a featured guest...
4-star DB Javien Toviano locks in latest LSU visit
LSU is the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine leader for 2023 Arlington (Tex.) Martin defensive back Javien Toviano and he will be back on campus on Saturday, he announced. Toviano will visit Baton Rouge for the LSU-Southern matchup. Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and others continue to battle LSU for the...
Five-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin expected back on Ole Miss campus Saturday
Inside the Rebels learned to day that Ole Miss will indeed host five-star, 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin on an unofficial visit on Saturday. We reported earlier this week that the coaching staff was working on getting him here. Franklin, a 6-4.5, 260-pounder, is a junior out of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School. He is rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi's 2024 class and the No. 26 overall recruit in the country.
WATCH: Former Longhorns Golfer Scheffler Wins PGA Tour Player of the Year Honors on College Gameday
A disappointing end to a stellar season couldn't stop Scheffler from winning the coveted award.
