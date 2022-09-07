Ali Muhammad is not being remembered today as Rahway’s backup center, but rather the scout team’s invaluable starter at that position at every practice. He made the team’s first-string defensive linemen better by putting his all into each snap and blocking assignment during practice drills. Ali never once complained about his lack of playing time in varsity games, though may have heard a little carping at times from the starting teammates who were forced to endure the stoic commitment he applied to the task.

