Football: After knocking off Rumson-FH, it’s time for Donovan RB to buy the donuts
There is a pact between Donovan Catholic’s freshman running back Najee Calhoun and his offensive line. They open holes for him on Friday night and he rewards them with a snack with holes on Saturday morning.
Football: No. 4 Red Bank Catholic defeats Wall
Frankie Williams had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Red Bank Catholic, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Wall 25-3 in Wall Township. Williams got the game started off with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 8:49 left in the first quarter to give the Caseys (3-0) a 7-0 lead. He would then throw a 32-yard touchdown strike with 1:04 left in the first half to make the score 14-3. Williams would throw his final touchdown pass with 5:21 left in the third quarter which was followed by a safety for Wall (0-1).
Rutgers routs Wagner: Here are 5 young players who made an impact
Chris Long stuck out his right arm and snared the first catch of his career. Few could have predicted just how perfect it was. A converted defensive back, Long pulled in a one-handed, 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter that withstood video replay to make sure he didn’t juggle the ball or his knee didn’t scrape the turf early as he fell into the end zone.
Rutgers football concocts strong recruit visitors list for Wagner home opener at SHI Stadium
Rutgers has concocted a strong list of football recruits who will attend its home opener against Wagner at SHI Stadium. Some recruits played games on Friday night and others will play on Saturday, while Wagner may not be the biggest draw, yet Rutgers convinced this group of potential Scarlet Knights to take it all in. The game, food, Rutgers’ new boardwalk, parade, horse entrance, flyover, and scarlet walk.
Rahway football team carries heavy hearts to Friday’s game after teammate’s death
Ali Muhammad is not being remembered today as Rahway’s backup center, but rather the scout team’s invaluable starter at that position at every practice. He made the team’s first-string defensive linemen better by putting his all into each snap and blocking assignment during practice drills. Ali never once complained about his lack of playing time in varsity games, though may have heard a little carping at times from the starting teammates who were forced to endure the stoic commitment he applied to the task.
Rutgers basketball’s full 2022-23 schedule is out: 5 thoughts on gauntlet Scarlet Knights face
Rutgers can (finally) start booking its flights for the winter. The Big Ten on Thursday released the schedule for its conference games this upcoming winter, including the Scarlet Knights’ 20-game slate. Steve Pikiell’s squad already knew the opponents they will face, and now they have the times and dates for each matchup.
Rutgers WR Taj Harris is not expected to return during 2022 season: Here’s why
The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by next Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
A closer look: The decisions that helped North Hunterdon rally past Watchung Hills
On a beautiful night in the Hunterdon County hills, in its home opener, against an undefeated opponent, with the crowd on both sides of the field losing their collective minds and voices, North Hunterdon was in a familiar realm in Annandale Friday night. Five times last season North Hunterdon was...
Rahway Football Player Dies Year After Mom
The Rahway High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its own. Ali Muhammad, 17, a senior, died this week, his dad, Percy Lamont Brown announced on Facebook. Brown tells NJ Advance Media he found his son dead the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8 Ali's mom died in July 2021.
N.J. HS football coach 'fat' shamed player in front of teammates, suit says
The parents of a clinically obese high school student in Ocean County have filed a lawsuit against the district where the student played football, claiming an assistant coach repeatedly shamed and harassed him over his weight. “Look at how fat you got,” the assistant football coach at Lacey Township High...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Just Seen At These Mercer County, NJ Shops
Dave Portnoy was just in Mercer County, NJ reviewing some pizza for Barstool Pizza reviews. If you aren’t entirely sure what this is, Dave Portnoy is the founder and president of Barstool Sports. Barstool is a pop culture and sports company that has millions of followers on social media...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
East Brunswick finishes the season with ‘End of Summer’ food truck festival
EAST BRUNSWICK – Friends and families gathered outside the Brunswick Square Mall near Rt. 18 to close out the final month of summer break with food and music. Hosted by Mega Bite Events, the all-day festival saw scores of visitors enter the End of Summer Food Truck & Music Fest on Sept. 3. The sectioned off space allowed attendees to browse the selection of 15 food vendors and numerous small business booths. Adding to the ambience were live performances by multiple bands and a myriad of kid-friendly games and activities for all ages.
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
DWI Checkpoint Set For Saturday On Jersey Shore
Be forewarned that there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Ocean County late Saturday, Sept. 10, according to county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, will be conducting the DWI/DUI checkpoint between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach.
TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……
Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
Zombies Are Taking Over The Asbury Park Boardwalk
Spooky season is approaching soon and Asbury Park is ready to celebrate. If you know anything about me, I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday and every year I do everything I can to make it out to some of the best Halloween-themed events all over the area. This...
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Korean fried chicken chain opens another N.J. spot
Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened another New Jersey spot. The expanding eatery unveiled its new location in Bayonne at 444 Broadway on Sept. 7. “I have been a fan of this brand for a long time, and to finally be an owner is such an amazing feeling,” Vivian Kim, bb.q Chicken of Bayonne franchisee, said.
