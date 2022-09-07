Read full article on original website
Doctor, Doctor: Pair celebrates 40 years of 'passion for medicine'
ALBANY — As you look at the smiling, eager and young — very young — faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the “Phoebe Speaks” publication, you can’t help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital’s medical staff.
WALB 10
Thomasville 9/11 memorial stair climb returns
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville on Friday, South Georgians climbed more than 70 stories at the Jackets Nest Stadium. That number represents the flights climbed by first responders on 9/11. Last year, the event was delayed until November because of the pandemic but this year it made a strong return.
nypressnews.com
Local QB from Chino Hills Stars at Florida A&M
After a record-setting prep career at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, QB Jeremy Moussa has had many stops and starts before finding a home at Florida A&M. Chris Hayre catches up with the Chino Hills native.
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
WALB 10
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young mother has been missing for almost four weeks now and her family is pleading for her safe return. Lacambria Toomer,23, is the mother of a 6-month-old-son. Toomer is described as being 5′1 with a medium build and black hair and brown eyes. Melissa...
WALB 10
New jewelry store owners hoping to shine bright in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to shop, Jewels Accessories Jewelry Store is a small business that is veteran-owned, Black-owned and partially female-owned. It is at 2610 Dawson Rd., Suite #14. The former owners retired after over three decades in business. The new owners said the military is...
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
WCTV
Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.
WALB 10
Moultrie mission house set to open
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
WALB 10
Popular Moultrie park getting new upgrades
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Main Street Park in Moultrie is currently completing renovations to make it a more comfortable and safer environment for the community. Renovations include shade structures, safety mats, fans and security cameras. Main Street Park is the most used in Moultrie. What used to be an old...
President Larry Robinson speaks out for the first time since board meeting
For the first time since going before Florida A&M University's board of trustees, President DR. Larry Robinson faced students during FAMU's Convocation on Friday.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 8, 2022
Morris Henderson, 47, Grand Ridge, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Davis, 37, Sebring, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Raven McClure, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Heiting, 30, Marianna, Florida: Hold for...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Troy Acoustics plans $40 million facility in Thomas County
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company also will retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
ecbpublishing.com
Arrest made in Copeland murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
wtvy.com
Collectibles in storage for years on sale in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Sandi Shute Hodge gazed around a packed warehouse on Wednesday with mixed emotions. A third-generation operator of Shute Pecan Company, she is selling collectables that her mother accumulated over many years. “My mom had such a love for collecting and history,” Sandi told News 4. Beatles...
WALB 10
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
City, law enforcement release game day tips ahead of FAMU football's home opener
The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Police Department have been preparing for a safe and enjoyable FAMU football game day experience.
wfxl.com
$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
wdhn.com
A Houston Co. murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In a Houston County courtroom a murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status. Elijah Hazell is charged with capital murder robbery in the murder of Hardy Gray. Where Hazell along with five others is accused of going to Gray’s house to rob him....
