ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Thomasville 9/11 memorial stair climb returns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville on Friday, South Georgians climbed more than 70 stories at the Jackets Nest Stadium. That number represents the flights climbed by first responders on 9/11. Last year, the event was delayed until November because of the pandemic but this year it made a strong return.
THOMASVILLE, GA
nypressnews.com

Local QB from Chino Hills Stars at Florida A&M

After a record-setting prep career at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, QB Jeremy Moussa has had many stops and starts before finding a home at Florida A&M. Chris Hayre catches up with the Chino Hills native.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project

ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bainbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Society
WALB 10

New jewelry store owners hoping to shine bright in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to shop, Jewels Accessories Jewelry Store is a small business that is veteran-owned, Black-owned and partially female-owned. It is at 2610 Dawson Rd., Suite #14. The former owners retired after over three decades in business. The new owners said the military is...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
WCTV

Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanton High School#Ga
WALB 10

Moultrie mission house set to open

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Popular Moultrie park getting new upgrades

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Main Street Park in Moultrie is currently completing renovations to make it a more comfortable and safer environment for the community. Renovations include shade structures, safety mats, fans and security cameras. Main Street Park is the most used in Moultrie. What used to be an old...
MOULTRIE, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 8, 2022

Morris Henderson, 47, Grand Ridge, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Davis, 37, Sebring, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Raven McClure, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Heiting, 30, Marianna, Florida: Hold for...
GRAND RIDGE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Marketing
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Troy Acoustics plans $40 million facility in Thomas County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company also will retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Arrest made in Copeland murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
MONTICELLO, FL
wtvy.com

Collectibles in storage for years on sale in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Sandi Shute Hodge gazed around a packed warehouse on Wednesday with mixed emotions. A third-generation operator of Shute Pecan Company, she is selling collectables that her mother accumulated over many years. “My mom had such a love for collecting and history,” Sandi told News 4. Beatles...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment

Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

A Houston Co. murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In a Houston County courtroom a murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status. Elijah Hazell is charged with capital murder robbery in the murder of Hardy Gray. Where Hazell along with five others is accused of going to Gray’s house to rob him....

Comments / 0

Community Policy