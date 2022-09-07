Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula bridge project facing another construction delay
The Beartracks Bridge project on Higgins Avenue in Missoula is experiencing another construction delay.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
An Open Letter to Missoulians Waiting for a Housing Market Crash
Since mid 2021, the first thing I do each morning is skim the news headlines just hoping today is the day the housing market finally crashes. I write this article in disappointment and frustration— no, not yet. Another day in my overpriced studio apartment, which I should be grateful for, but after the 10th time my rent increased, I have lost the appreciation for it that I used to have.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
Trinity Apartment complex nears completion in Missoula
We are still battling a housing crisis but a Missoula development project that's been in the works for years is almost ready for tenants to move in.
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
Missoula’s Jacobs Island: Broken Glass, Trash
Over Labor Day weekend, a Missoula redditor "icedlemons" took these pictures of broken bottles left at Jacobs Island Dog Park beach, presumably from extended weekend partiers who decided not to clean up after themselves:. You can imagine the serious health risks that shards of glass pose for Jacobs Island visitors,...
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?
As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
On September 6, 2022, Police Department Officers located Amber Barton in a room of Motel 6 in the City of Missoula. Law enforcement was looking for Barton, who had a no bond warrant for her arrest for probation violations. Officers made contact with her in the doorway of the room and she was placed under arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
montanarightnow.com
Arrastra Fire north of Helmville sparked by lightning
HELMVILLE, Mont. - A fire almost 12 acres large is burning north of Helmvillle on the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. The Arrastra Fire was sparked by lightning and is currently under Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation wildland fire protection. An initial attack from the air was launched...
bitterrootstar.com
‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton
Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
New fire hall breaking ground in Hamilton Monday
HAMILTON, Mont. - Ground is being broken on the City of Hamilton’s new fire hall Monday. People are invited to celebrate the groundbreaking on Sept. 12 at 3:00 pm at 247 Foxfield.
montanakaimin.com
A Grizzly guide to Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
Millions of American college students buzzed with enthusiasm when U.S. President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan Aug. 24, including many Montana Grizzlies. Within days of the reveal, UM students and graduates sprinkled their social media feeds with cheers, shock and curiosity. Many UM graduates in 2020 had well over $20,000 in debt, according to nonprofit data, so the zeal makes sense.
Wildfire smoke impacting Wednesday's air quality in Missoula County
The Missoula City-County Health Department reports air quality conditions in Lolo and the southern end of the Missoula Valley were "Unhealthy."
Wildfire in Rattlesnake Wilderness grows to 25 acres
The Boulder Lake Fire is burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness approximately 15 miles northeast of Missoula.
Comments / 0