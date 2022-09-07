ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More Than a Big Screen

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone

It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
BBC

Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
itechpost.com

iOS 16 Rolls Out on September 12: Here’s What to Expect

The release date of iOS 16, which is on September 12, was one of several significant announcements made by Apple on September 7, however, not all users were able to access it. At their iPhone 2022 event on September 7, Apple launched a number of products, including its Apple Watch Ultra line and the new iPhone 14 series. On the same day, the company announced that qualifying models would finally get access to the iOS 16 operating system beginning on September 12 (via Engadget).
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
Phone Arena

Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro

Apple’s September event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 (alongside an upgraded SE model and an all-new Ultra one) and the AirPods Pro 2. The latter were perhaps the least interesting device to make its debut. For reference, the AirPods Pro 2 are...
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone

What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
Digital Trends

Everything announced at Apple’s September 2022 event: iPhone 14, Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s September 2022 “Far Out” event is over, and it was packed full of announcements. The 90-minute show saw updates to a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones and the Apple Watch, as well as a few software features that could make using your Apple products more seamless than ever. Here’s everything Apple announced during its September 2022 event.
Axios

Apple debuts iPhone 14, updates Apple Watch, AirPods Pro

Apple on Wednesday introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone families alongside its latest wearables — the Apple Watch Series 8, a new higher-end Apple Watch Ultra and updated AirPods Pro headphones. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business,...
thesource.com

Apple Unveils New Tech in Annual Product Launch

A little over fifteen years ago, Steve Jobs stood on stage and revealed the first iPhone in a reveal that would change the world as we know it (for nostalgia, the full video can be found here). On Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook continued the tradition of launch announcements to share some new features and updates to the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
CNET

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

CNET's live coverage has started ahead today's Apple event, where we're expecting new hardware. Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start today, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST). We'll be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce its next big device, the iPhone 14, alongside new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods. The Apple Store is now down, which is another sign that the big event is just hours away.
Phone Arena

Apple releases ad for the Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 Pro and new Apple Watch models

You have to hand it to Apple for taking something that everyone was freaking out about ("how could Apple replace the notch with this ugly sideways i," people were saying when the renders hit the fan) and replace it with something undeniably cool, the Dynamic Island. Just days before the keynote, we learned that instead of a sideways i, a lozenge-shaped cutout, blacked out from end-to-end, would replace the notch on top of the displays on the iPhone 14 Pro models.
