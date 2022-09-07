ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poinciana, FL

orangeobserver.com

Dr. Mitzi Bell opens DRIPBaR in Baldwin Park

Dr. Mitzi Bell was born with a passion to help others. She believes she was born with a gift to aid and educate the community, even from a young age, where she would pretend to be the nurse taking care of her younger cousins or even lining up her stuffed animals around her room to treat and give them medicine.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Coming up in Kissimmee on Saturday

Join American Legion Chapter 10 in Kissimmee for their Fallen Heroes Ride to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ride will be Saturday, Sept.10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available will be available, along with raffle baskets, a 50-50 drawing. Refreshments will be available for participants. For more information about the event visit www.floridalegion.org.
KISSIMMEE, FL
oviedojournalism.com

New dress code policy benefits all

In previous years, students have been pulled from their class over a sliver of their thigh, an exposed shoulder – or, even, a tank top beneath the unforgiving Florida sun. Instances of unnecessary restrictions like these among SCPS students have sparked a controversy over the dress code for a long time, but thanks to a recent change in policy, that’s no longer an issue.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

BVL Farm Share food distribution Saturday

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s food bank specializing in distributing produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to imperfections, will hold an event Saturday in Kissimmee. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be distributed from 10 a.m. until supplies last...
KISSIMMEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High School on lockdown

West Orange High School entered into a lockdown at 10:46 a.m. after a written threat against the school took place. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office PIO department, "no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time." However, lockdown is still in place for staff and...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
sltablet.com

What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix

On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
allears.net

NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties

If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
click orlando

🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
ORLANDO, FL
