Read full article on original website
Related
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. READ: Recall alert:...
orangeobserver.com
Dr. Mitzi Bell opens DRIPBaR in Baldwin Park
Dr. Mitzi Bell was born with a passion to help others. She believes she was born with a gift to aid and educate the community, even from a young age, where she would pretend to be the nurse taking care of her younger cousins or even lining up her stuffed animals around her room to treat and give them medicine.
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
Movies and TV Shows filmed in and around Lakeland
Swan City has been the backdrop for some pretty famous movies and tv we rounded up a few of our favorites to give you all the behind-the-scenes scoop on just how famous our town is. 🎬 Director Tim Burton brought the world of Edward Scissorhands to Lakeland. The 1990 film...
aroundosceola.com
Coming up in Kissimmee on Saturday
Join American Legion Chapter 10 in Kissimmee for their Fallen Heroes Ride to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ride will be Saturday, Sept.10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available will be available, along with raffle baskets, a 50-50 drawing. Refreshments will be available for participants. For more information about the event visit www.floridalegion.org.
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
RELATED PEOPLE
oviedojournalism.com
New dress code policy benefits all
In previous years, students have been pulled from their class over a sliver of their thigh, an exposed shoulder – or, even, a tank top beneath the unforgiving Florida sun. Instances of unnecessary restrictions like these among SCPS students have sparked a controversy over the dress code for a long time, but thanks to a recent change in policy, that’s no longer an issue.
aroundosceola.com
BVL Farm Share food distribution Saturday
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s food bank specializing in distributing produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to imperfections, will hold an event Saturday in Kissimmee. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be distributed from 10 a.m. until supplies last...
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High School on lockdown
West Orange High School entered into a lockdown at 10:46 a.m. after a written threat against the school took place. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office PIO department, "no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time." However, lockdown is still in place for staff and...
sltablet.com
What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix
On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
click orlando
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
click orlando
🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
An all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant to debut this year; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A sprawling hotpot, Korean barbecue and sushi restaurant concept will take over a space that formerly housed a Golden Corral on Colonial Drive in Orlando this November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Person being questioned after another threat made against West Orange High School
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Related Video Above: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. Another threat was reported against West Orange High School on Thursday, just one day after the last threat. "Our detectives were present at the school this morning, when a second written threat was reported similar...
Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando
The restaurant is also opening in Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach.
Public Paychecks: See Orange County Public Schools’ highest-paid staff
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average annual salary for Orange County Public Schools employees is $45,298, according to data for more than 21,354 workers. Those numbers reflect a variety...
click orlando
1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Orange County shopping center
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded Thursday night in a shooting outside an Orange County shopping center. The fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange...
Comments / 1